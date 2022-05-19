Why all the fuss over VAT refunds?

Once again, the Finance Minister resorts to promising VAT refunds as a sign of an economic revival, benevolence and empathy with the business community.

He tried this sleight of hand during the pandemic, but it made no difference or impact at all. I think it made things worse because many businesses converted the refund into US and sent it abroad. As such, many thousands of businesses closed their doors and a similar number of jobs were lost, and have not been restored to date, so anywhere you go in Trinidad and Tobago, the fastest growing enterprise for people to take up is begging and larceny.

More so, I can’t understand why these business chambers are praising the Government for the VAT refunds. It’s like they roll over, bark, sit up and fetch at the beck and call of the Government; but should someone get killed in a robbery of a business place, they meekly call for patrols, light a few candles and that’s it. Move on to the next release to see where the next penny or pat on the head for being a nice chamber (read “doggy”) is coming from.

For heaven’s sake, according to the tax law, where the value of VAT paid on commercial supplies is greater than the value of VAT paid on the inputs, you are entitled to a refund. It is supposed to be self-funded, if you will, from the pool of funds created by VAT paid and VAT collected since, more likely than not, businesses collect more VAT than they pay. Only if this runs into problems, one can then resort to the Consolidated Fund. Until then, it is but a feature of law and not a kind gesture from the minister.

I give him a big fat “0” on his mid-year review. LOL for him and Stuart Young who are boasting how they pay this and repay that with the temporary windfall. It doesn’t take away from the facts that the economy is all but dead, and despite all of the forex in the system, not a cent will redound upon the small man.

Linda Capildeo

St James

Constitutional, but unjust

Constitutional, but unjust

Like many others, I was awaiting the judgment of the Privy Council in the Chandler case involving the preservation of the mandatory death penalty by virtue of the savings clause in our Constitution. I had hoped that the Privy Council would have found a path to adopt the jurisprudence of the Caribbean Court of Justice, as expressed in Nervais and McEwan.

Evil deed not to act on reports of abuse

Angry, appalled, frightened, horrified and sad are some of the emotions I feel by the revelations of the Sabga report not ever being acted upon.

As I continue to follow this story closely, I have become more confused than ever as to the purpose of shelving such horrific findings and who is being protected. I even read that a so-called respectable child rights activist who was a member of the Sabga committee had a copy of the report, and after so long is now willing to share it through her attorney.

Call to set the record straight

The United National Congress (UNC) demands an apology from the Trinidad and Tobago Express for its defamatory editorial published on May 16, 2022, “Sabga report sScandal”, falsely charging that the UNC “failed to act on the dynamite findings of the Sabga Task Force report into children’s homes and institutions back in 1997”.

Survivors of GBV must have access to essential services

Survivors of GBV must have access to essential services

A cursory glance at newspaper headlines across the Caribbean paints a grim picture of the impact of gender-based violence (GBV) in the region, particularly violence against women and girls (VAWG): “Woman hacked to death at home...”, “Cop convicted of raping teenager...”, “Man charged with raping daughter”, “St James-based pastor charged with the rape of a teenage girl”, “Mother, step-father charged with inciting13-year-old daughter to have sex”...

Do better, TTPS

Please allow me the opportunity to publicly express my disappointment in the Commissioner of Police, as well as the head of the Traffic Branch, located at Don Miguel Extension, San Juan.

On Saturday, May 14, this arm of the TTPS hosted a family day on its compound. Promptly at noon, the blaring and outra­geous music started rocking the entire neighbourhood; mind you, this went on until 7.45 p.m.

