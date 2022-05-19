Why all the fuss over VAT refunds?

Once again, the Finance Minister resorts to promising VAT refunds as a sign of an economic revival, benevolence and empathy with the business community.
He tried this sleight of hand during the pandemic, but it made no difference or impact at all. I think it made things worse because many businesses converted the refund into US and sent it abroad. As such, many thousands of businesses closed their doors and a similar number of jobs were lost, and have not been restored to date, so anywhere you go in Trinidad and Tobago, the fastest growing enterprise for people to take up is begging and larceny.
More so, I can’t understand why these business chambers are praising the Government for the VAT refunds. It’s like they roll over, bark, sit up and fetch at the beck and call of the Government; but should someone get killed in a robbery of a business place, they meekly call for patrols, light a few candles and that’s it. Move on to the next release to see where the next penny or pat on the head for being a nice chamber (read “doggy”) is coming from.
For heaven’s sake, according to the tax law, where the value of VAT paid on commercial supplies is greater than the value of VAT paid on the inputs, you are entitled to a refund. It is supposed to be self-funded, if you will, from the pool of funds created by VAT paid and VAT collected since, more likely than not, businesses collect more VAT than they pay. Only if this runs into problems, one can then resort to the Consolidated Fund. Until then, it is but a feature of law and not a kind gesture from the minister.
I give him a big fat “0” on his mid-year review. LOL for him and Stuart Young who are boasting how they pay this and repay that with the temporary windfall. It doesn’t take away from the facts that the economy is all but dead, and despite all of the forex in the system, not a cent will redound upon the small man.
Linda Capildeo
St James