Every year, whether it is SEA, CAPE or whatever national examination, the girls are doing far better than the boys. The excuses, usually from male commentators, is that the boys will catch up later on.
How much later is later? After they deliberately get into sufficient mischief, because boys will be boys?
The talk that the girls are automatically obedient and will comply with all instructions from teachers is not good enough. Female pupils make top marks because they are smart—it is not just some passing fancy.
I am not a psychiatrist and not in possession of a doctorate in anything. Just a woman always interested in why domestic violence, rape and murder of women in T&T are seemingly acceptable, to a frightening degree.
Why are men generally reluctant to pay top salaries to similarly qualified women? Or is it because boys mature later, so they have to be forever materially compensated?
How many men really and truly mature? Why all the male ego-stroking happening morning, noon and night? I am not deriding the boys whose parents see the importance of reading. Knowledge is power.
If more of our boys are encouraged to do “girly” things in early childhood classes and into tertiary levels, they would better understand and respect girls/women.
The idea that girls will just be girls and will have to obey the boys, based on physical and not mental toughness, is part of who we have become—prone to death by domestic violence.
The unacknowledged basic problem with so many T&T women is that getting married and having a boyfriend to show off is blown out of proportion. Part of our culture. Regardless of how bad the man is, you want one of those walking, talking stressors to call your own?
I do not hate men. Far from it. But men who like reading tend to be far more interesting, far more intelligent conversationalists and in all other aspects.
So, here in T&T you could be as qualified a professional as any man, but you still have to kneel down and pray not to get licks if you do not obey.
I am single by design. I like men, but either my husband would have had to kill me or vice versa.
I do not like to cook. I do not take orders and, as we say in local parlance, like stick break in my ear.
I still love men, but T&T women have to always be extra careful. Not all men are truly smart.