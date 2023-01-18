I consider myself to be an ageable, law-abiding citizen. I live in Ramathally Trace, Bejucal, which is within the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation (TPRC). This corporation is responsible for its maintenance and repairs.
This roadway is a branch off the Bejucal Road and leads to Warren Road. At the beginning of Warren Road, there is a road traffic sign which says that vehicles over seven tonnes are prohibited. Signs are also erected at the bottom of Warren and Bejucal Roads.
Over the past week, beginning on Friday last, huge ten-wheelers, carrying between 18 to 20 tonnes average of aggregate, began traversing from the middle of Bejucal Road onto Ramathally Trace and then to Warren Road. From the time I saw this, I got the name of the trucking company, spoke to the owner and hoped for the best. I suggested that he contract smaller trucks (seven tonnes} to do the work.
I also called the Cunupia Police Station. For five days straight, I called and complained. On the sixth and seventh days, I called the Chaguanas Police Station. I have the records of the officers with whom I would have communicated and their mostly arrogant and reprehensible remarks. For example, “Why are you calling us for something like this? You have nothing else to do?”
Finally, a report was made to the TPRC via my councillor. Absolutely no resolution. Not even an acknowledgement.
On Monday, a few of us decided to park our vehicles on the road and “force” the police to respond. I told my comrades that I am willing to have the police charge me for a road traffic violation and hoping to go before a magistrate to explain our frustration at the authorities’ lack of response. They never showed up. We heard a gunshot and it put an end to our “protest”.
This road was last repaired by one of our most diligent and amenable ministers Mr Jack Warner. It is still better than 90 per cent of the country’s roads. We, the residents, cannot afford to have it destroyed by these “come-today-gone-tomorrow” contractors. Because at this rate, we may get repairs effected in 2030. So we are trying our utmost to keep it roadworthy.
Our minister “excited” us about rectifying this specific issue of overloaded vehicles on our roads, especially the minor roads. He also spoke a lot about weighbridges and penalties for breaching the regulations. Like so many other promises, nothing has materialised.
So my question is: why are so many of our institutions failing us?