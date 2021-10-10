Why are unvaccinated pupils being punished?

classroom
 
The Minister of Education recently announced that phase 2 of physical reopening of school should be within the next few weeks. This phase will include vaccinated pupils of Forms 1, 2 and 3. She indicated that this will assist in relieving the burden on teachers who have to teach both physical and online classes.

My question is how? She obviously is not being advised by persons on the ground. I am a teacher who has to teach both physical and online. So let me enlighten the public a bit. We have timetabled Forms 4, 5 and 6 pupils who are vaccinated for physical classes.
 
Whilst these few pupils are at school physically, the majority of their peers are at home since they are unvaccinated. So, teachers at school might be teaching one, two, three, perhaps eight pupils if they are lucky whilst the majority of the class is at home not being taught.
 
Yes, some teachers may leave work online to keep these pupils occupied. However no teaching is taking place as teachers are being asked to conduct a physical class.

Yes, we agree it is totally unfair to these pupils. In addition, there is now a much greater learning loss among those pupils. The unvaccinated are getting no work in some cases. Some teachers at school are willing to stream their classes online for the unvaccinated. However, most schools except for the so-called prestige ones, do not have the facilities to make this possible.
Schools do not have proper connectivity in the classrooms to allow for this.
 
No teacher should have to feel guilty or bear the burden of unvaccinated pupils not being taught. It hurts us as teachers to see this great inequality and injustice in education being promoted by the MoE. The Ministry did not plan the reopening in a timely manner. If less than half of the pupil population is vaccinated, then classes should have continued online for the rest of this term. This way, it is guaranteed that a much greater percentage of the pupils would have been taught as opposed to the very low numbers currently at physical school.

Yet the Minister now wants to bring the Forms 1, 2 and 3. Again, what a bigger learning loss! Why are the unvaccinated pupils being punished? Teachers will report to work as expected. However, they will be teaching very few pupils whilst the majority are at home losing out on their right to education.
Madam Minister, you need to visit the ordinary schools and see what’s happening for yourself. Do not depend on supervisors’ report which might be inaccurate because they all trying to look good.

Pupils are losing out much more during this reopening compared to the last two terms. Please seek some advice from school principals who have been struggling to make this reopening work.
 
It’s distressing to see how many pupils are losing out through no fault of the teachers. Please let good sense prevail and let the pupils receive some learning online. We want to be like the rest of the world and get our pupils back to physical school, yes but at whose expense? The majority of our Forms 4, 5 and 6 pupils are losing out at present.

If we really want to reduce learning loss, you need to revisit your reopening plan, Madam Minister. You can start by using the same system from the last two terms and gradually expand. Please do not bring the pupils out for all subjects...too much of a loss and waste of resources.

Elena Matthew
via e-mail

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Where’s the vision?

Where’s the vision?

The Minister of Finance’s seventh budget presentation turned out NOT to be Lucky 7 for the population!

Budget debate farce

Budget debate farce

The public is once again the biggest loser following Saturday’s sudden disintegration of the budget debate. With concerned citizens tuned in hoping for more details to better understand and evaluate the Government’s planned expenditure of $52.4 billion over the next budget year, MPs on both sides of the House chose to play cat-and-mouse.

Positive initiatives in the budget

 
After analysing budget 2022 presented by Finance Minister Colm Imbert, I am sure most people would agree that it was designed to stimulate and provide growth to the economy of Trinidad and Tobago.

Only Government can hike LPG price

Only Government can hike LPG price

 
I say without any hesitancy or for that matter regret, that I am ashamed, befuddled and disappointed as a result of all that I have been reading these past two days about what could only be described as the disgraceful behaviour of the National Petroleum Marketing Company Ltd...

Why are unvaccinated pupils being punished?

Why are unvaccinated pupils being punished?

The Minister of Education recently announced that phase 2 of physical reopening of school should be within the next few weeks. This phase will include vaccinated pupils of Forms 1, 2 and 3. She indicated that this will assist in relieving the burden on teachers who have to teach both physical and online classes.

Solving our road problems

The candour with which the Minister of Works and Transport (MOWT) outlined deficiencies in the country’s road management and maintenance system as reported in the Express newspaper of October 7 suggests there is an uncoordinated and inadequate approach to the management, operation and maintenance of the country’s roadways. Perhaps a more holistic approach is needed.