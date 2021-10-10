Why are unvaccinated pupils being punished?

My question is how? She obviously is not being advised by persons on the ground. I am a teacher who has to teach both physical and online. So let me enlighten the public a bit. We have timetabled Forms 4, 5 and 6 pupils who are vaccinated for physical classes.
Yes, we agree it is totally unfair to these pupils. In addition, there is now a much greater learning loss among those pupils. The unvaccinated are getting no work in some cases. Some teachers at school are willing to stream their classes online for the unvaccinated. However, most schools except for the so-called prestige ones, do not have the facilities to make this possible.
Schools do not have proper connectivity in the classrooms to allow for this.
Yet the Minister now wants to bring the Forms 1, 2 and 3. Again, what a bigger learning loss! Why are the unvaccinated pupils being punished? Teachers will report to work as expected. However, they will be teaching very few pupils whilst the majority are at home losing out on their right to education.
Madam Minister, you need to visit the ordinary schools and see what’s happening for yourself. Do not depend on supervisors’ report which might be inaccurate because they all trying to look good.
Pupils are losing out much more during this reopening compared to the last two terms. Please seek some advice from school principals who have been struggling to make this reopening work.
If we really want to reduce learning loss, you need to revisit your reopening plan, Madam Minister. You can start by using the same system from the last two terms and gradually expand. Please do not bring the pupils out for all subjects...too much of a loss and waste of resources.
Elena Matthew
via e-mail