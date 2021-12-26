During this time of year “people” like to break lines.
They always have a few items to cash and are busy to go and perform a medical operation.
We are all very busy in T&T.
When you are allowed to come in front of one person, consider there are other people in the line.
Should you not require their permission also?
We must not encourage this lack of respect for other’s time.
We all have important tasks to perform.
Age is no excuse for indiscipline.
In fact, it should be exactly the opposite.
Do not walk with and endanger children.
Why the rush, people?
There are specific lines for one to 15 items.
There are lines for pensioners.
Should there be a line for people who have no patience?
Christmas will come and go.
Overindulging might land you in a public health facility.
Come on, people; wait your turn.
Hurry dog does eat raw meat.
Do we only comprehend a whip.
There is a line for a particular reason.
Indisciplined children become indisciplined adults.
I honestly do not believe we are an indisciplined nation, T&T.
AV Rampersad
Princes Town