The level of foolishness that we as a people are expected to accept from our leaders is mind-boggling! Here we are in the middle of an election campaign and I am waiting for any serious dialogue as to the state of this nation.
Both the UNC (United National Congress) and the PNM (People’s National Movement) continue to drag out their wrestling match for our entertainment and distraction, throwing a fake punch here, body slamming each other with the appropriate howls and groans to make us believe they’re really in some kind of battle for the soul of this nation.
Do you still think this is good for us as a people? I am waiting for the intellectual pool that graces the pages of the media to make real and definite pronouncements on why we are in this sad state. I cannot listen to Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher telling us what we already know and basically confessing to us that she has no clue as to what she is doing as CoP.
What is of concern to me, and should be to the rest of us, is that this Government does not have the political will to treat with the cause of the problems but rather focuses on the symptoms. Recent promises of reform within the Police Service carry no real substance. As it has been rightfully pointed out, the protective arm works in conjunction with other entities to execute justice.
Recently, we have seen the DPP’s (Director of Public Prosecutions) Office maligned, for what can be only described as a poor attempt to throw the DPP under the proverbial bus. Are you okay now, sir?
There is a holistic challenge within our justice system which, like our Executive, has been shamelessly infiltrated by politics. Those who suppose to protect these offices from political contamination have failed and succumbed to their own selfish ambitions, and, yes, that is evident from the top. There are too many friends in high places,and no accountability or reprimand for those who openly abuse their offices.
How are we as a nation expected to progress with integrity when those at the top cannot help themselves when they are faced with temptation?
Trinidad and Tobago, stand up and ask the right questions and demand proper answers? Ask the councillors who are seeking your vote questions that would make them blink:
1. Do you think a country of such rich, diverse resources should be experiencing this level of flooding and damage in this day and age?
2. How, after eight years of the PNM in Government, can this tiny island nation not implement plans to prevent or minimise these foreseeable disasters?
3. Why is traffic such a millstone around the neck of the people, and how, after eight years in office and billions of dollars, do we have no improvement?
4. Why are there matters before the courts lasting eight, nine, 19 years and somehow, we are so proud to beat our chests and say justice is served eventually?
5. Why is it that public servants must take (and they must, eh!) four per cent for ten years while the prices of goods and services have increased by triple digits in those years?
6. And, most importantly, what did you do about it, and why have you failed in any of these achievements?
The answer to all these questions, my beautiful people, does not lie in the fault of others, as they would want you to believe, but in ourselves for not doing what we’re supposed to do to secure our children’s future.
Ryan Martinez
Gasparillo