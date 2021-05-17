Why border protection is critical now!

If we have a divine intervention today and Covid-19 miraculously disappears, our controlled borders and protocols can protect us. All it would take is one Covid-positive case to slip through our uncontrolled border entry and within ten days we would have 500 cases to start the burn all over again.
We are in for the long haul with the SoE and the impact economically and socially—as necessary as it may be, will have dire effect on our people. But after all the hardship on our people to get to a good place and we allow the Covid cycle to restart, all our sacrifice as a people will be for naught.
I have a suggestion for the Prime Minister to suppress border leaks as a combination tool with the SoE. We have over 100 tugs and other marine vessels owned and operated by local companies, idle due to the energy downturn. These are all fully manned with able captains and mates—most of whom are at home on the breadline.
Let’s militarise these vessels and put Coast Guard and Defence Force officers on board. They need not be weaponised since their role will be like a night watchman. Observe and report!
Although these will have no intercept capacity, their static presence one mile apart with blue flashing light will act as a deterrent to vessels wanting to make entry.
Imagine 100 vessels one mile apart will form a wide marine wall to protect our various points of entry. We do this for six months, we reduce the number of illegal immigrants, guns and other illegal items. And before anyone shoots the idea down and find ten reasons why it cannot work, stop for one minute and ask yourself...What if it can work?
Rushton Paray
MP Mayaro