In his column in the Sunday Express of April 2, Mr Noble Philip quoted a statement by me in 2010 about Basdeo Panday’s victory speech at Rienzi Complex, on the night of the 1995 general election, in which he identified Ishwar Galbaransingh, Brian Kuei Tung and Steve Ferguson (Ish, Brian and Steve) for praise in facilitating the UNC’s (United National Congress) performance in the election.
What I also said at the time was that the trio were prominent and influential stakeholders in the PNM (People’s National Movement) administration of 1991-1995, under Patrick Manning, with Kuei Tung serving as the minister of trade. They switched their support to the UNC a couple of months prior to the 1995 general election.
Whether they did so voluntarily, having been enamoured of UNC’s espoused vision and policies, or were moved by the persuasive overtures of the then-UNC leadership, I am unable to say. Whatever was their motivation remains a matter of speculation.
However, there is little doubt that their role in the selection and implementation of the new Piarco airport terminal project placed the UNC government publicly in controversy and in increasing jeopardy.
The concerns eventually raised by myself and others were arrogantly rubbished by the retort that, “If you have evidence of wrongdoing, go to the police.” Eventually, this public exchange on allegations of corruption in the construction of the airport terminal project, among other issues, resulted in our dismissal from the UNC government in 2001.
It is to be expected that the charges laid and convictions secured against some of those involved in the airport project would be exploited by the current PNM leadership for political advantage, with the insinuation that only members of the UNC government were corrupt and the corollary that Indo-Trinidadians generally have an instinctive propensity to corruption.
One recalls the platform statement of the current Minister of Works and Transport, Rohan Sinanan, at a public meeting in Sangre Grande, in November 2019, that “not all Indians in politics are thieves” and that the honest ones are to be found only in the PNM.(Newsday, 30/11/19.)
The reality is that the incidence and allegations of corruption have been a feature of all political administrations, even from colonial times (Caura dam), continuing to the Gomes-led Government of 1950-1956 to the various PNM administrations, and onwards to the UNC and People’s Partnership.
The other factor of note is that all ethnicities (recall O’Halloran, Prevatt and others) were actually involved or alleged to be implicated in corrupt activities.
This scenario leads to speculation as to why corruption is so prevalent in T&T compared with other countries in the English-speaking Caribbean and elsewhere, and what may be the underlying reasons.
The answers to the following questions may be relevant. Is it:
1. The absence of fear of successful prosecution or prosecution at all?
2. The inadequacy of laws and their enforcement, pointing to institutional weakness?
3. A deficiency in the population with respect to adherence to moral and ethical standards?
4. An insatiable desire to enjoy a high lifestyle and keep up with the rich Joneses?
5. A culture of tolerance of corrupt behaviour as the norm?
6. Studious avoidance of the requirements of transparency and accountability by administrative officials and political office-holders?
7. Fear of victimisation in exposing corruption and questionable activity?
8. The over-reliance on private individuals and entities for financial support in the conduct of elections?
9. The indifference of political leaders to corrupt practices or deliberate condoning of such practices for fear of rocking the political boat, or in pursuit of the performance objective of “getting the job done”, or complicity through an inability to resist the temptation of benefiting from corruption, financially or otherwise?
Trevor Sudama
San Fernando