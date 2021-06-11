Why didn’t you do your job with jabs?

Dear Covid-19 Vaccination Management Committee:
You’re aware we’re in a life-and death-situation, especially for the most vulnerable in our society. After all, you’re the ones who have been telling us this for nearly a year and a half.
You’ve had all that time to perfect the vaccination roll-out plan. You could have easily looked at what the rest of the world was doing to decipher what worked and what didn’t.
You’ve had billions of taxpayers’ dollars at your disposal. With little or no accountability, you’ve dipped into our Heritage and Stabilisation Fund and taken loans to fight the war on this virus.
You’ve had a mostly supportive population that’s trying its best to adhere to Covid-19 protocols while waiting patiently on the arrival of vaccines.
Speaking of the population: they’re weary. They’re tired. They’re broken. They’re frustrated. They’re scared. They’re desperate.
And yet they’re trying their best to get jabs in their arms, in the hope of seeing the back of this global pandemic.
You had one job. Your job was to give the jab! That’s it. So please explain to the population what is the excuse now for the fiascos we’ve been witnessing so far?
Steven Valdez
via e-mail