Why divine justice is our best bet

Should justice be meted out to the public officials responsible for last week’s colossal blunder which wreaked havoc on the lives of our citizens, especially the elderly?
Macbeth, in that great Shakespearean play of the same name, speaks of a kind of “even-handed justice” which “commends th’ ingredience of our poison’d chalice/to our own lips”, which is in sync with the biblical tenet of “whatsoever a man soweth that shall he reap” and equally so with the idea of karmic justice in Hinduism, not forgetting our own local parlance of “what goes around comes around”.
I speak of this all-embracing justice because it seems our only hope in a mode of local politics which does not allow for any kind of justice in the here and now due to ethnically minded supporters and others with partisan interests for whom their leaders can do no wrong. But should this lot not be made to answer and made to pay, if necessary?
Saying you are sorry is of some worth in the domain of personal relationships but is it enough for those who trusted you to lead them through thick and thin?
Is the level of incompetence so far-reaching as not to know or anticipate the kinds of problems of those three fateful days or on the same continuum, is their contempt for public reaction so total that they saw absolutely no need for a critical analysis of the plan of action to determine the possible negative impact on the people?
But if there is any credibility to the above one can understand why. Seasoned as they are in the predictable ethnic response of their infallibility, politicians know that they can do and say as they please without question and not have to account, and even for those not so simple-minded who can ask a question or two, nestling in the arms of officialdom, enjoying the perks thereof, is a self-serving priority more worthwhile than the public good.
Dr Errol N Benjamin
via e-mail