Could some sane, rational person please explain to me why the Government is going out of its way to pursue the expansion of the ANR Robinson airport in Tobago?
Why did anyone feel the need for expansion in the first place?
Couldn’t the existing airport handle the 48-seater ATR traffic (the bulk of the planes landing in Tobago) from Trinidad?
Is there any aircraft that wants to land in Tobago that can’t land at the existing airport?
Where is the increase in traffic coming from that would justify expansion?
And, lastly, given that foreign air-traffic is almost non-existent and likely to remain so for a long time, why is the Government spending precious, limited funds on something that we don’t need, especially at a time when there are much greater priorities?
In the national scheme of things, how does this expansion benefit Trinidad and Tobago?
Or is it just another vanity project, an albatross that will hang around the necks of Trinbagonians for a long time to come?
Oh, and did I mention the displacement of those residents affected without any satisfactory (to them) plan for their relocation?
For what? Only in Tobago.