Why give up World Cup qualifier at home?

I resisted the urge to put pen to paper when it was announced that the Soca Warriors had given up their home advantage for the opening game of their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Qatar. This game has been shifted to the Dominican Republic and is carded for March 25. I waited to see if there was going to be a vociferous outcry from the football fraternity and, by extension, the country. But to my surprise, there was a deafening silence.

The current Covid-19 pandemic is to be blamed for the decision. But what I could not understand is how easy this decision was accepted. In my humble opinion skilful managerial manoeuvring from all involved, the Ministry of Health and Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA), could have saved the Soca Warriors from conceding home advantage against Guyana.

Both the Ministry of Health and TTFA could’ve taken a page from the recently held CPL T-20 tournament which was staged right here in this country and with great success. When the CPL T-20 tournament was played, there were no vaccines available but at this present time vaccines are available, yet no thought was given to hold on to home advantage. What a shame! Is this a reflection of how sport, or football in this case, is treated in this country?

To refresh your memories, T&T (the Soca Warriors) became the smallest country to ever qualify for football’s most spectacular event, the World Cup, back in 2006.

I waited, also, to hear the voices who came out against William Wallace, Keith Look Loy and company in their heated court battle with FIFA.

The main outcry at the time was that the country needed to play football and if FIFA carried out a ban on Trinidad and Tobago this would impede the careers of the present crop of players and those aspiring to excel in the game.

To give up home advantage in a World Cup qualifier is no easy thing. If you have doubts, ask men’s national senior team head coach Terry Fenwick. He (being an ex-English international) knows only too well the importance of playing at home. We all know the Soca Warriors’ chances of getting to Qatar are slim. But for heaven’s sake, why make it more difficult than it already is?

Can you imagine countries such as Brazil, France or Germany giving up their home advantage in a World Cup qualifier?

I think the Ministry of Health, TTFA and the sporting public could have done a better job to keep this upcoming March 25 World Cup qualifier on home soil.

Astil Renn

via e-mail

