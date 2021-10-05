Medical: I am under 70 years of age, have no co-morbidities, am not obese, and can run one mile in under nine minutes. This puts me in a cohort that Covid does not seriously affect. Thus, the vaccine does not benefit me.
Statistical: If I do catch Covid, the odds of me dying are virtually nil; and for hospitalisation, extremely low. The overall fatality rate is 1.3 per cent, and 99 per cent of those who die have already exceeded the average life expectancy of their country (73 years in Trinidad), have co-morbidities, and/or are obese.
Put another way, I know the risks of Covid, but the vaccine risk for me remains an unknown—ie, I do not know if I am one of the few who will have a severe or fatal reaction.
Epidemiological: In all previous pandemics, two principles have applied—protect the sick and vulnerable and carry on as normal (ie, no lockdowns of any sort). These basics have been overturned for Covid-19—the only coronavirus that poses no danger to healthy persons. It is, therefore, wrong in principle to obey such restrictions.
Ethical: It is now known that even vaccinated people can infect others. This means that my taking the vaccine does not protect anyone else. Even before the vaccines were available, however, the “protect other people” argument was specious. Anyone who wishes to avoid catching Covid can do so by staying away from others. If they refuse to do so, it is because they have decided that the risk is worth it. It is not anyone else’s responsibility to either facilitate or block their decision.
Everyone has their own reasons for taking or not taking the Covid vaccine. That should be their choice. When coercion is invoked (eg, “safe” zones), it becomes a civic duty to oppose the Government’s erosion of our human rights.
Kevin Baldeosingh
Freeport