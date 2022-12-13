Why inaction on fireworks?

Open letter to the attorney general—
Dear Honourable Attorney General,
Nineteen years ago the Law Reform Commission prepared a report on the need to legislate the use of fireworks, and for 19 years successive administrations have failed to act on the recommendations of the Law Reform Commission.
Again, in April 2020, the Law Reform Commission published a Policy Paper, “Fireworks: A Review of the Law”, which stated that the risks, nuisance and threat to national security associated with fireworks provide sufficient impetus for the industry to be strictly controlled and, in the interests of national security and public safety, policy should be formulated and incorporated within the legislative framework as a matter of urgency.
Notwithstanding the Policy Paper published by the Law Reform Commission, a Joint Select Committee of Parliament, the Environmental Management Authority, several members of Parliament and thousands of citizens of Trinidad and Tobago have all expressed similar sentiment and joined the clarion call for action to protect all citizens and animals from the irresponsible use of fireworks. We ask: why is it so difficult to offer basic protection to the vulnerable?
The Office of the Attorney General circulated, in January 2022, a draft bill with recommendations to control the disbursement of fireworks, which contradicted all previous recommendations and actually relaxed the current restrictions and encouraged increased usage of fireworks for 95 per cent of traditional fireworks usage.
All efforts to pursue ongoing consultation with the Office of the Attorney General toward bringing to fruition acceptable legislation that will protect the vulnerable groups have proven futile. Minister in the Office of the Attorney General Senator Renuka Sagramsingh-Sooklal has failed to continue the consultative process or provide feedback to the stakeholders, as promised. Both the Attorney General and Senator Sagramsingh-Sooklal fail to respond to stakeholders and here we stand, another year later, with no action taken.
What on earth are you doing if not protecting those who benefit from fireworks to the detriment of those who are harmed by fireworks?
Why is it that after all the calls emanating from the Law Reform Commission, the Joint Select Committee of Parliament, the Environmental Management Authority, members of Parliament and thousands of citizens to legislate responsible use of fireworks, a handful of persons in the Office of the Attorney General can hold the nation to ransom?
Who or what is being protected, and why? Why the inaction?
New Year’s Day 2022 witnessed much harm and destruction to life and property (as in previous years), including the fire which destroyed four houses on Quarry Street, East Port of Spain, leaving 25 people homeless; and the farmer who lost hundreds of chickens in East Trinidad and pets lost or killed.
Those who have failed to act to protect the citizens and animals must be held accountable for the loss of life and property due to fireworks going forward. The inaction is simply irresponsible.
The Fireworks Action Coalition of Trinidad and Tobago recommends:
That it be legislated that the sale, importation and use of fireworks to or by the general public be prohibited but where there be licensed commercial fireworks operators to conduct safe public fireworks displays for the enjoyments of the citizens—
1. on approved national holidays—Independence Day and New Year’s Day;
2. at approved times for specific 30-minute durations;
3. at approved locations at sufficient distance so as not to cause harm;
4. that there be established and legislated maximum decibel levels for fireworks.
Roger Marshall
Fireworks Action Coalition of T&T