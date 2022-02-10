Why is ‘Express’ ignoring Maduro’s narco-trafficking charges?

Please permit me to respond to your editorial entitled “Pointless political duel”, published yesterday.
I strongly object to your assertion that my use of the term “narco-trafficking regime” to describe the authoritarian government run by Nicolás Maduro to be “insulting” and “not in the national interest”.
This is a truly bizarre statement by the Express. Evidently, the editors at the Express are unaware that on March 26, 2020, the United States Justice Department indicted Nicolás Maduro and 14 other members of his government on charges of drug trafficking and narco-terrorism.
As US Attorney Geoffrey S Berman stated, “The scope and magnitude of the drug trafficking alleged was made possible only because Maduro and others corrupted the institutions of Venezuela and provided political and military protection for the rampant narco-terrorism crimes described in our charges.”
I was not being “insulting” to the Maduro regime. I was merely stating a fact.
It is noteworthy that the very next day March 27, 2020, Delcy Rodriguez and other high-ranking Venezuelan officials were allowed to enter our closed borders to meet with Keith Rowley and Stuart Young at the Diplomatic Centre.
No details of this meeting have ever been made public. In fact, Rowley would later amazingly claim he was unaware of whom some of these officials who visited him that day were, until after I exposed their names.
When asked in Parliament on May 15, 2020, by MP Dr Roodal Moonilal if he had any concerns meeting with officials from a regime indicted for narco-trafficking just 24 hours prior, Keith Rowley responded by incredibly saying, “No, we had no concerns with that.”
I also refer the editors at the Express to an article entitled “Cartel of the Suns” by the investigative journal InSight Crime. This report details how the Maduro regime is able to maintain power by facilitating narco-trafficking using corrupt elements of Venezuela’s military.
The Express appears to believe the sinister nature of the Maduro regime ought not to be spoken aloud simply because our country shares a maritime border with Venezuela.
The editors at the Express may not know that Venezuela also shares a land border with Colombia, Brazil and Guyana—all countries which are openly critical of the Maduro regime.
In fact, the majority of countries in the Organisation of American States (OAS) support the actions of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in investigating the Maduro regime for human rights violations in Venezuela. This marks the first time such crimes have come under formal investigation by the ICC in the Americas.
Meanwhile, Keith Rowley is on record as condemning OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro for raising human rights violations under the Maduro regime.
I wonder if the Express found Guyana, our Caricom partner, was “insulting” to Maduro when they objected to Maduro’s ludicrous claim that two-thirds of Guyana belongs to Venezuela. Almost a year ago, Maduro even sent the Venezuelan Navy to illegally apprehend Guyanese fishing vessels operating in Guyana’s own Exclusive Economic Zone.
The Maduro regime is responsible for the worst humanitarian crisis in the hemisphere and is perhaps the biggest threat to regional stability. The fact that the Express believes it is not in the “national interest” to openly and frankly discuss these matters is simply ridiculous.
As long as apologists for Maduro continue to help prop him up, illegal migrants, weapons, gangs and narcotics will continue to arrive in droves on our shores. A stable and functioning Venezuela is in the national interest of not just Trinidad and Tobago, but the entire region.
The Express is free to not wish to offend tyrants and dictators if they choose. I, however, will do no such thing.
Kamla Persad-Bissessar, SC, MP
Leader of the Opposition