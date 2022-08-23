Why is Roberts still a UNC senator?

It is generally accepted, globally, that the cut and thrust of politics, to say the very least, bears little resemblance to a bishop’s tea party.

However, it is also generally accepted that certain matters are out of bounds. One such matter is the dragging of persons who are not active in the political arena into the political gayelle. In mature democracies, that principle is respected. In accordance with this ethical principle/standard, the spouses and children of politicians are off limits, unless they themselves descend into the political arena and/or are involved in some corrupt/illegal activity.

It is against this background that I was appalled by what, in my view, was a very unbecoming attack on Mrs Sharon Rowley, the wife of the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, by Senator Anil Roberts in a recent video that was widely circulated online.

Mr Roberts, from his demeanour in the video, seemed to have taken a particular delight in his very unsavoury comments. Where is the milk of human kindness? What manner of man is this?

No doubt this matter might find its way into the courts by way of a defamation lawsuit. Nonetheless, I do not feel a politician should stoop so low with respect to his attack publicly on someone who is not in the political gayelle.

Contrary to the views of some of his defenders, this is not a matter of his right to free speech but, rather, it is a question of common decency. Are we really so immature politically?

I do agree with the comments of Ms Eintou Pearl Springer, in her recent letter to the editor as published in the local news media, that the silence of women’s groups on this matter is baffling and shameful. The one notable exception has been the PNM Women’s League. Is this who we are as a nation?! There are those who claim nothing ent strange in T&T.

Mrs Kamla Persad-­Bissessar, have you not learnt from the Vernella Alleyne-Toppin fiasco? You cannot wash your hands of this most despicable charade by Mr Roberts. You must take ownership of it. He represents you and your political party. Do you and your political party condone and/or are complicit in Mr Roberts’ misadventure?

This incident reminds me so much of a delinquent parent who knows her son is not gainfully employed, but looks the other way when he regales her with expensive gifts—he has, thereby, won her approval to continue his misdeeds.

Similarly, Mr Roberts has doubled down on his earlier comments, and expanded his focus of attention. Why are we not surprised!

Mrs Persad-Bissessar, does Mr Roberts represent UNC values?

If not, then why has his senatorial appointment not been revoked? Who leads the UNC?

Louis W Williams

St Augustine

What next for the Vacation Revision Programme?

What next for the Vacation Revision Programme?

The Ministry of Education (MoE) recently concluded the Vacation Revision Programme (VRP). This four-week programme, which ran from July 18 to August 12, was intended to provide the over 9,000 pupils who scored less than 50 per cent in the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam with additional support to better prepare them for the transition to secondary school.

Preserve our green spaces

Can someone explain to me why the officials in Port of Spain are so determined to spoil all of our beautiful parks and green spaces?

They have tried their best to destroy the natural beauty of the Queen’s Park Savannah by putting in a paved road, allowing cars to park and erecting unsightly buildings. A few years ago, they cast their greedy eyes on George V Park, but it has survived the onslaught. Now Adam Smith Square is facing peril.

India at 75

India at 75

Last week Tuesday, on the 75th anniversary of Indian independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to turn India into a developed country within the next 25 years. If all goes well, that could actually come to pass, but it would have to go very well indeed.

The demographic and ­economic signs are positive. The country’s population has grown fourfold since independence in 1947, but population growth has now dropped to “replacement level”: 2.1 children per completed family.

Let the Independence fireworks be based offshore

Though it is very short notice, I would like to appeal to those with the authority and wherewithal to move the 60th anniversary of Independence fireworks show to a ship stationed at a sufficient distance offshore, to spare us the violent noise that accompanies events of this nature.

While two per cent of people in the immediate vicinity may enjoy the up-close-and-personal spectacle, a spectacle which would soon be forgotten, the other 98 per cent of us and 100 per cent of animals within earshot would be forced to endure torture.

Need for pothole hotline

I must commend whoever is responsible for the “patching” of potholes in Port of Spain and environs. Temporary, but a step in the right direction.

My contribution, at no cost to the city, is to inform of some potholes they have missed.