Why is Roberts still a UNC senator?

It is generally accepted, globally, that the cut and thrust of politics, to say the very least, bears little resemblance to a bishop’s tea party.
However, it is also generally accepted that certain matters are out of bounds. One such matter is the dragging of persons who are not active in the political arena into the political gayelle. In mature democracies, that principle is respected. In accordance with this ethical principle/standard, the spouses and children of politicians are off limits, unless they themselves descend into the political arena and/or are involved in some corrupt/illegal activity.
It is against this background that I was appalled by what, in my view, was a very unbecoming attack on Mrs Sharon Rowley, the wife of the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, by Senator Anil Roberts in a recent video that was widely circulated online.
Mr Roberts, from his demeanour in the video, seemed to have taken a particular delight in his very unsavoury comments. Where is the milk of human kindness? What manner of man is this?
No doubt this matter might find its way into the courts by way of a defamation lawsuit. Nonetheless, I do not feel a politician should stoop so low with respect to his attack publicly on someone who is not in the political gayelle.
Contrary to the views of some of his defenders, this is not a matter of his right to free speech but, rather, it is a question of common decency. Are we really so immature politically?
I do agree with the comments of Ms Eintou Pearl Springer, in her recent letter to the editor as published in the local news media, that the silence of women’s groups on this matter is baffling and shameful. The one notable exception has been the PNM Women’s League. Is this who we are as a nation?! There are those who claim nothing ent strange in T&T.
Mrs Kamla Persad-Bissessar, have you not learnt from the Vernella Alleyne-Toppin fiasco? You cannot wash your hands of this most despicable charade by Mr Roberts. You must take ownership of it. He represents you and your political party. Do you and your political party condone and/or are complicit in Mr Roberts’ misadventure?
This incident reminds me so much of a delinquent parent who knows her son is not gainfully employed, but looks the other way when he regales her with expensive gifts—he has, thereby, won her approval to continue his misdeeds.
Similarly, Mr Roberts has doubled down on his earlier comments, and expanded his focus of attention. Why are we not surprised!
Mrs Persad-Bissessar, does Mr Roberts represent UNC values?
If not, then why has his senatorial appointment not been revoked? Who leads the UNC?
Louis W Williams
St Augustine