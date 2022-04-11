Gas is going up because the Government claims to “need the money”. How much money is spent annually on wasted gravel as a result of the time lag between filling gravel after WASA works and laying asphalt? What’s the amount spent on renting buildings from party members/supporters? How much does the State spend to settle lawsuits from police officers abusing their authority or hospital medical mistakes? What’s the cost of the Safe Zone App that was never implemented? Why must most ministry newspaper ads be in colour rather than black and white? Why is the Government concerned about tax “leakage” but ignores efficiency and getting rid of non-performers in the public service, the single greatest source of reoccurring expenditure? The Government may need money, but taxpayers need answers to explain why we are rapidly becoming a failed State.

