Why must the innocent always pay?

WITH regard to the introduction of the new $100 bills, the Minister of National Security and economists believe in theory this will be a fight against money related crimes. The fact is that it is a security risk in itself to be going to banks with $100 bills to have them exchanged, especially in these “wild wild west” times where it seems that everybody has a gun. People will be at the mercy of criminals.
Secondly, citizens are being told that there is a limit that can be changed or even deposited which is way lower than what is being said by the banks publicly.
Why bring this level of anxiety and discomfort to the already stressed out public? I am sure there are thousands of people panicking about the prospect of losing their hard-earned savings. Why would the Government impose such a strict deadline? Why must the innocent pay for the guilty?
Have the authorities taken into consideration that there are undocumented migrants living here for years with money saved and have no bank account? Would their money become useless? Would they be considered as “criminals” or would the Government grant them a reprieve to put their paperwork in order?
There are so many unanswered questions about this move, but the convenient answer is that it is being done for national security reasons.
Wasim Ali
Curepe