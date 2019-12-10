Why must the innocent always pay?

WITH regard to the introduction of the new $100 bills, the Minister of National Security and economists believe in theory this will be a fight against money related crimes. The fact is that it is a security risk in itself to be going to banks with $100 bills to have them exchanged, especially in these “wild wild west” times where it seems that everybody has a gun. People will be at the mercy of criminals.

Secondly, citizens are being told that there is a limit that can be changed or even deposited which is way lower than what is being said by the banks publicly.

Why bring this level of anxiety and discomfort to the already stressed out public? I am sure there are thousands of people panicking about the prospect of losing their hard-earned savings. Why would the Government impose such a strict deadline? Why must the innocent pay for the guilty?

Have the authorities taken into consideration that there are undocumented migrants living here for years with money saved and have no bank account? Would their money become useless? Would they be considered as “criminals” or would the Government grant them a reprieve to put their paperwork in order?

There are so many unanswered questions about this move, but the convenient answer is that it is being done for national security reasons.

Wasim Ali

Curepe

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Communication fia$co

Communication fia$co

IT is fashionable to accuse Trinidadians of making things more confusing and difficult than they need to be, case in point being the mass rush for new polymer $100 bills which has triggered possibly a historic rush on the banking system while dragging down national productivity at a time of peak commercial transactions.

Fairplay for all investors

Fairplay for all investors

There has always been tension between encouraging foreign investment and promoting local entrepreneurship. In many countries, local businesses are expected to pay a range of domestic taxes while governments exempt foreign investors from obligation for the same taxes in order to attract their money, knowledge, and, in some cases, their technological skills.

Kamla’s bump back

Kamla’s bump back

IT cannot yet be considered a full-fledged bounce back, but the results from the December 2 local government elections have proved enticing enough to have created something of an encouraging bump in the fortunes of the Leader of the Opposition.

Christmas memories and a T&T playlist

Christmas memories and a T&T playlist

It is Christmas time again, and whether you are religious or not, this really is a special season, when we look inward, and feel the warmth of family, and indeed when we look outward, to neighbours, and to strangers. Growing up, Christmas was a very special time, when poverty was set aside, overtaken by cheer and excitement, issuing from goodwill and from makeovers in the living room, new curtains and cushion covers.

Shaky reasons for great exchange

The $100 bill as we know it is getting a facelift. The reasons for introducing the new polymer note are i) greater affordability and durability; ii) embedded Braille for the visually impaired; iii) its anti-counterfeit features; and iv) tackles money laundering.

Why must the innocent always pay?

WITH regard to the introduction of the new $100 bills, the Minister of National Security and economists believe in theory this will be a fight against money related crimes. 