Why no ease-up for hunters, hunting dogs?

THE unrelenting public campaign around the troubled FSO Nabarima over the last few months has underlined two critical features of Trinidad and Tobago’s sustainability journey. First of all, the power that activist groups and citizens have in the palm of their hands, through social media and other digital platforms, is immense and far-reaching. Secondly, keeping information under wraps and dispensed intermittently is not the way that 21st century governments pursuing a sustainable development agenda ought to interact with their public.