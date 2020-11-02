Why no ease-up for hunters, hunting dogs?

MY name is Gary Watche, president of the East Trinidad Hunters’ Association, which is one of the oldest associations representing sport hunters throughout T&T. The Covid-19 pandemic has affected the lifestyles of many and we all agree rules and regulations must be implemented to control and curb the spread; you and your team have been doing a great job so far.
Within the last week, regulations have been eased in certain areas which include casinos, church gatherings and other sporting groups who were given the green light to conduct their affairs.
Beaches were reopened, the civil service workforce is back to almost full complement, workers attached to regional corporations and other public utilities are fully out along with Community-based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme (CEPEP) Company Ltd contractors who have their gangs out too, all working within guidelines. Yet still, sport hunters are still being sidelined from practising their sport which was due to commence on October 1, 2020 to end of February 2021; what we call the “open season”.
Like other sports, sport hunting is very time-consuming and the maintenance of dogs specifically bred for this sport is expensive (dog feed and veterinary supplies/services). Hunting dogs are not like the typical “yard dogs” and are normally kept in kennels during the “close season”. It is during the months of “open season”, they are given freedom to “stretch their legs”; right now, these dogs are restless.
Sport hunting is very limited as regards to congregation. Most hunters, if hunting in small groups, are always individually spaced out throughout the forest.
Lots of other hunters prefer to hunt by themselves or with another single individual; sport hunters have been social-distancing for decades. We have supported the initial moves to curb the Covid-19 spread and still do. We see restrictions eased in areas that have much more congregation than our sport, why are we being penalised in this way?
Right now, game permit sales and the subsequent opening of the hunting season are on hold. The excuse given is the Forestry Division is awaiting the final sanction from the Ministry of Health. We now feel our treatment should be given some priority, having seen the ease-up granted to other sectors. We anticipated a shortened season but most hunters feel they are now staring at a “close season” which, to them, would facilitate more illegal hunting/poaching.
Please assist our sport, Mr Minister.
Gary Watche
president of East Trinidad
Hunters’ Association