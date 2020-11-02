Why no ease-up for hunters, hunting dogs?

MY name is Gary Watche, president of the East Trinidad Hunters’ Association, which is one of the oldest associations representing sport hunters throughout T&T. The Covid-19 pandemic has affected the lifestyles of many and we all agree rules and regulations must be implemented to control and curb the spread; you and your team have been doing a great job so far.

Within the last week, regulations have been eased in certain areas which include casinos, church gatherings and other sporting groups who were given the green light to conduct their affairs.

Beaches were reopened, the civil service workforce is back to almost full complement, workers attached to regional corporations and other public utilities are fully out along with Community-based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme (CEPEP) Company Ltd contractors who have their gangs out too, all working within guidelines. Yet still, sport hunters are still being sidelined from practising their sport which was due to commence on October 1, 2020 to end of February 2021; what we call the “open season”.

Like other sports, sport hunting is very time-consuming and the maintenance of dogs specifically bred for this sport is expensive (dog feed and veterinary supplies/services). Hunting dogs are not like the typical “yard dogs” and are normally kept in kennels during the “close season”. It is during the months of “open season”, they are given freedom to “stretch their legs”; right now, these dogs are restless.

Sport hunting is very limited as regards to congregation. Most hunters, if hunting in small groups, are always individually spaced out throughout the forest.

Lots of other hunters prefer to hunt by themselves or with another single individual; sport hunters have been social-distancing for decades. We have supported the initial moves to curb the Covid-19 spread and still do. We see restrictions eased in areas that have much more congregation than our sport, why are we being penalised in this way?

Right now, game permit sales and the subsequent opening of the hunting season are on hold. The excuse given is the Forestry Division is awaiting the final sanction from the Ministry of Health. We now feel our treatment should be given some priority, having seen the ease-up granted to other sectors. We anticipated a shortened season but most hunters feel they are now staring at a “close season” which, to them, would facilitate more illegal hunting/poaching.

Please assist our sport, Mr Minister.

Gary Watche

president of East Trinidad

Hunters’ Association

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Why no ease-up for hunters, hunting dogs?

MY name is Gary Watche, president of the East Trinidad Hunters’ Association, which is one of the oldest associations representing sport hunters throughout T&T. The Covid-19 pandemic has affected the lifestyles of many and we all agree rules and regulations must be implemented to control and curb the spread; you and your team have been doing a great job so far.

Govt should go back to the table

Govt should go back to the table

IN measured terms, the president general of the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union yesterday responded to the Government’s rejection of its company’s bid for the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery by outlining its case for the negotiations to continue.

Partnerships better than hostility

Partnerships better than hostility

A few days ago, the US Ambassador in Kingston, Jamaica, Donald Tapia, gave an exclusive interview to the Jamaica Observer. He said the country has to make a decision as to whether it is going to look East to the “two headed dragon” or North to the United States when it comes to deciding where its economic priorities lie.

As the West Indies take on New Zealand...

As the West Indies take on New Zealand...

Understandably, assistant coach of the West Indies cricket team, Roddy Estwick, is weary of losing.

He wants the Test match squad to step up and beat New Zealand in the upcoming series Down Under.

‘Nabarima’ highlights transparency

‘Nabarima’ highlights transparency

THE unrelenting public campaign around the troubled FSO Nabarima over the last few months has underlined two critical features of Trinidad and Tobago’s sustainability journey. First of all, the power that activist groups and citizens have in the palm of their hands, through social media and other digital platforms, is immense and far-reaching. Secondly, keeping information under wraps and dispensed intermittently is not the way that 21st century governments pursuing a sustainable development agenda ought to interact with their public.

Uncertainty and business rants

Planning for the unexpected and the unknown is a tough call.

Covid-19 has forced us to deal with a great deal of uncertainty. In many ways, the health issue, which has morphed into an economic one, represents an existential battle.