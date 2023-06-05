What is the point of offering readers to submit comments to the Environmental Management Authority (EMA), when “the die has already been cast” by the legal fraternity so to speak? Is it simply mandatory to alert residents, and yet absolutely nothing is done to safeguard residents on any part of our island? No check on proximity to residents, knowing how disastrous the impact of excessively loud noise is on humans, animals and our lovely environment?
It begs the question, does the EMA remain a “toothless bulldog” through no fault of their own, and simply make the public aware of huge noise pollution events as a “saving grace” to the powers that be?
Why do fete/party/club owners, the Port of Spain City Corporation et al have more rights through the years than citizens who are protected from such noise by the laws of our land?
The constant disregard for upholding and implementing the laws of our land by the powers that be, who apparently are not aware of the Summary Offences Act. It certainly, hopefully may not be a literacy issue. Methinks not.
This event, (Jouvert launch) and those of the same nature, are approved by, one assumes a legal authority, who may or may not be aware of the environment in which same such are held, on any part of our island.
The constant noise pollution with which residents have to deal, as we do live in a concrete jungle for the most part is horrendous, yet we residents sit and wonder why the chosen few have such ‘”rights”.
Is there a government body, Ministry which handles these fete promoters, bar, club, event managers, party promoters, do they have a license to break the law?
As well “breakfast parties”, where have these come from..there are a few names behind these which cause havoc around carnival time.
So on with the Oval on July 9, 2023, a Sunday morning and all the others which would break noise pollution and maybe some other laws.