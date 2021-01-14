Why not Carnival in April or May?

I note with interest the guarded call from president of the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association (DOMA) Gregory Aboud to hold Carnival 2021, even a watered-down version. I support him. I’ll go even further. It shouldn’t be a watered-down version. Remember Carnival 2020? We were in the middle of this “pandemic” and we had a full-blown Carnival, with 40,000 foreigners visiting, and no untoward consequences. Surely, 2021 should be safer, without the 40,000?
By no reasonable definition of the word “pandemic” can we be said to be in a pandemic, based on the actual evidence. If everyone, including the politicians and their TV ops, were to stop wearing masks, would anyone even think we had a problem? I think not.
How many of you know anyone who has died from Covid-19, even using the very loose definition of a “Covid death” the authorities use. You see, it’s mostly in the media hype that those controlling the pandemic (Fauci, Gates, WHO) want us to believe.
I think it’s safe to say our country can be considered a fairly secure bubble. Look at all the evidence of people gathering, liming, partying without masks or distancing, without getting Covid-19, and you will see we don’t have a problem. Sure, a few people will be affected by Covid-19, but not any more than any other illness. In fact, way less than murders, robberies, diabetes, obesity, etc.
The police commissioner should be concentrating on murders/robberies, and the health minister should be worrying about those with diabetes/obesity. Don’t they have better things to do than chastise those who won’t/can’t wear an unhealthy mask.
As is the norm, no one will be forced to take part in Carnival 2021. Those who are worried can stay home. Many others will head to the beach, as they would have done anyway, Covid-19 or no Covid-19.
For those who say we don’t have enough time, okay, let’s take the time. Carnival doesn’t have to be the two days before Ash Wednesday. (Why do we tie Carnival to Ash Wednesday, anyway?
Like general elections, maybe it’s time to consider a fixed date.) We’ve had Carnival in May before. We can do so again. We just need to be wary of Rainorama in May. April, then?
A Charles
via e-mail