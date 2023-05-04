Why not full-time?

Not for the first time, I find myself wondering if Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is bereft of basic critical thinking skills.

In his latest attack on institutions that seemingly do not comply with his own agenda, he has proposed to do away with service commissions. During the People’s National Movement’s sports and family day in Toco on Sunday, PM Rowley announced an intention to abolish T&T’s four service commissions in 2024 and replace them with one tribunal. However, he did not provide further details.