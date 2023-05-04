Why not full-time?

Not for the first time, I find myself wondering if Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is bereft of basic critical thinking skills.

In his latest attack on institutions that seemingly do not comply with his own agenda, he has proposed to do away with service commissions. During the People’s National Movement’s sports and family day in Toco on Sunday, PM Rowley announced an intention to abolish T&T’s four service commissions in 2024 and replace them with one tribunal. However, he did not provide further details.

“You tell me, you have thousands of teachers now, over 400 schools, but you have a part-time service commission once in a while. So you want to appoint a teacher, it takes four years. Somebody misbehaves, discipline is nine years. And the same thing with the Police Service Commission, and the same thing with the JLSC. And we are the only country in the Commonwealth with that nonsense,” (Newsday, April 30).

Since, as Dr Rowley states, the service commissions work on a part-time basis and there is a serious backlog, won’t it make more sense to appoint full-time members and let the service commissions work full-time?

Mohan Ramcharan

Birmingham, England

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Having a head for business

Having a head for business

At the recent (and wildly successful) NGC Bocas Lit Fest, Cheryl Bowles introduced her family and business history, The Ladder We Ascend (it had been formally launched late last year). Unsur­prisingly, Bowles and her companies feature in a new book by Trevor Millett, with the clever title Having a Head for Business: Afro-Trinidadian Businesses in the Black. Millett, a Trinidadian based in New York, published the pioneering The Chinese in Trinidad in 1993.

Wanted: a caring government

An almost eerie, deathly silence has befallen our twin-island republic over the past five years. This silence is broken only by gunshots and the cries of pain from victims and their families of the most heinous crimes

No mere police matter

No mere police matter

The enormity of the transnational abduction of businessman Brent Thomas appears to escape Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

In framing the incident as a police matter from which the Government must maintain an appropriate distance, he completely misses the explosive implications of an incident that has ensnared the Barbados Police Service, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, the Regional Security System (RSS) and the ministries of national security of both countries, including Immigration and air traffic control.

Our failures led to crime crisis

I write from an extended overseas tour, with time away for me always being a way to distil my thoughts and feelings, and aid in a view of the forest more than the trees.

Why not full-time?

Not for the first time, I find myself wondering if Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is bereft of basic critical thinking skills.

In his latest attack on institutions that seemingly do not comply with his own agenda, he has proposed to do away with service commissions. During the People’s National Movement’s sports and family day in Toco on Sunday, PM Rowley announced an intention to abolish T&T’s four service commissions in 2024 and replace them with one tribunal. However, he did not provide further details.