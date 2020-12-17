Why ‘PH’ cars are so much in demand

People are talking, again, about the “PH’’ problem, and it seems that the Government is looking, as usual, to treat the symptoms and not the causes.
We don’t ask why we have such a demand for illegal taxis in the first place? We are now seeing that we spend billions of our scarce US dollars on cars, we build highways and maintain them, but public transport?
We give hundreds of millions of dollars a year to the Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC). They don’t even run a quarter of the trips! I heard somewhere that they do about ten per cent, and the taxis and the maxis, who get no subsidy, do all the work.
Does anybody ever ask PTSC just what they do?
If PTSC was working, there would be less room for “PH’’ taxis, and the police would be able to handle the few. But no. As usual, we put more plasters on sores, and refuse to ask ourselves hard questions.
We are not interested in transport, because we think that it is low-class to not have a car. We are interested in fancy flyovers, and not in transportation for all.
Our newspapers don’t ask, either. Just as nobody asks the head of the Coast Guard or the head of Customs how come all of these guns are coming into the country, we talk to the police, whose job is different, or we talk to the minister, who is just a policymaker.
We will cry crocodile tears about the girls who have died. But when we do nothing, for years, about having safe transport for all the females who work late at night, and for all the others who can’t plan on getting a bus, we have helped to kill them.
D Williams
Tacarigua