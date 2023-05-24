The response from a police representative on a recent local TV crime show on the Carenage protests followed the usual refrain, “Why don’t they protest when their neighbours are killed by other citizens?”
The occurrence and response to protests can vary depending on the specific circumstances and dynamics of each situation. However, there are a few reasons why protests may be more prevalent in cases of police killings of citizens compared to citizen-vs-citizen killings:
1. State authority and accountability—When a citizen is killed by the police, it raises concerns about the excessive use of force and the responsibility of law enforcement agencies. Protests often seek to hold the State accountable for the actions of its representatives, demanding justice, transparency and reforms within the police or justice system.
2. Power dynamics and trust—Police officers represent the State and are entrusted with the responsibility to protect and serve the community. When a citizen is killed by the police, it can be perceived as an abuse of power, eroding trust between the authorities and the public. Protests can serve as a way for people to express their dissatisfaction with the misuse of power by those in positions of authority.
3. Structural issues and systemic bias—Protests against police killings are often linked to larger issues such as systemic socio-economic discrimination and unequal treatment by law enforcement. These protests highlight underlying structural problems and call for systemic changes to address the root causes of such incidents.
4. Media attention and visibility—Cases of police killings tend to receive significant media coverage, amplifying the visibility of these incidents and sparking public outrage. The attention drawn by the media can contribute to the mobilisation and organisation of protests.
It is important to note that citizen-vs-citizen killings are also a cause for concern, and communities often rally together or advocate for measures to address violence within their neighbourhoods (e.g., Andrea Bharatt). However, the factors mentioned above may contribute to the differences in the scale and frequency of protests related to police killings compared to citizen-vs-citizen killings.