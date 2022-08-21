...Why punish the whole industry?

I live on Ariapita Road in St Ann’s and I am privy to the workings of the people who collect scrap iron, old batteries or whatever metal objects on the compound you have to dispose of. The scrap iron people pass by occasionally seeking such products with their vehicles.

You just have to wave to them and they proceed into the yard, you show them what to take, they take it, pay you, and they proceed further up the road. They are doing all the labour; you just have to point to the objects.

If I have to get rid of these items, I will have to hire a truck, help with the labour, etc. Are you getting my drift?

Some of them bring their family to assist. Why are you all punishing the whole industry for just a few who are trying to mess it up?

We live in a society where we are exposed to the best technology in the world. Most 16-year-olds are more computer-savvy than me, but it is not showing in our civility. Can we not meet with the scrap iron dealers and work out something with them? Yes, we can.

Think about these people and their responsibilities for six months—how do you expect them to live? This is a straight case of Peter paying for Paul. Both Government and Opposition comprise seemingly intelligent people. Please let your intelligence work for you.

Gregory Huggins

St Ann’s

