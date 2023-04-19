Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley delivered a very low-key welcome address to the Caricom leaders on Monday, meekly alluding to the fact that in the years 2011 to 2022 we lost 5,439 lives to violent murders in Trinidad and Tobago, largely through the use of imported firearms and ammunition. And not a word further.
One would have thought that he would have implored our Caribbean leaders to focus on who in the region is responsible for the importation of those guns and ammunition. Why didn’t PM Rowley tie in the cocaine trade and laundering of money into the region with the attendant importation of firearms and ammunition?
The US government is quite aware of the organisations and people who are involved in the importation of guns, ammunition, illicit drugs (especially cocaine), and money laundering.
I bet my last T&T dollar that not one leader of Caricom at this Regional Symposium on Violence would zero into a meaningful manner the issue of the importation of cocaine and money laundering in the Caribbean as the major contributors which facilitate and encourage violence as a public health issue in the Caribbean jurisdictions.
The question which must be asked is: are Caribbean countries being administered by the governments of the day in the interest of the parasitic oligarchy? Yes, all men are equal, but some are more equal than others. The pigs are now in charge of our countries.