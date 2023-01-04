Is there a death squad operating out of the T&T Regiment? Why are so many regiment bullets being found at murder scenes?
Why so many ‘Regiment’ bullets being found?
- Linus F Didier Mt Hope
-
-
- Comments
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
With inflation eating away at the buying power of every dollar, the rollback of subsidies wi…
The rattling fireworks that ushered in 2023 have long faded and perhaps so, too, have our ne…
I need a lot of house dresses because I have a home-based business.
Is there a death squad operating out of the T&T Regiment? Why are so many regiment bulle…
In retrospect, 2022 could well turn out to be a year in which Trinidad and Tobago may have a…
Unsurprisingly, there has been a proliferation of subject-matter experts—this time, in the a…