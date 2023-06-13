It is not fair to say we live in a paradise, but then omit the parts that are going wrong. Good things on a trajectory of progression from 2000 to 2016 have fallen into disarray.

The Pointe-a-Pierre refinery went through major upgrades for 2007-2013, positioning it for what would have been econo­mic victories for 2016-2024. It actually got mothballed or scrapped and now it will cost money to rebuild; meantime, for the period, we did not gain what would have been value-added returns.

Pension cheque processing went from almost-resolved to running into new types of problems with technology and ID. It is not as if the Public Service cannot personally know who 98 per cent of the pensioners really are and vouch for them! On top of it, there are still cheque-discounting scams easy to foil that are not intercepted. Why so much oppression on the weakest members of society; and so much delay in solving their very simple issues?

From that angle, notice also there is a continuing phenomenon where simple fixes are not even noticed and things stay in disarray, subject to easy manipulation. When a clerk, say, at Registry, groundlessly refuses a service that must be performed, recourse in court would be costly and time-consuming, but put the clerk’s name on the counter, you empower the public.

If the refusal is a clique activity, the public can expose it quickly. You also empower the clerk to refuse to follow the superior’s instructions that are not of the superior’s true powers, and to refuse to follow the clique. The police could take reports with names.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Education protocols needed in a time of flood

Education protocols needed in a time of flood

Hardly had the 2023 rainy season been declared by the T&T Meteorological Service before the sky darkened and released precipitation that set off the severe floods experienced on Sunday and Monday.

Pride month wish list

Pride month wish list

Last week, in the first of this two-part column, my wish list was focused on allyship and governmental representation. I called for local organisations and politicians to seek not only what is in their best interests but more importantly what is in the best interests of the wider society. This week, I draw attention to two other major pillars in LGBTQ activism that require urgent attention. They involve matters related to tourism and diversity education.

C’bean’s role as a voice of reason in a fractured OAS

C’bean’s role as a voice of reason in a fractured OAS

On May 31, the Organisation of American States (OAS) faced a prolonged and contentious debate that lasted from 2.30 in the afternoon until well past midnight. This episode, marked by acrimony and political undercurrents, which was webcast publicly and instantly to the world, is likely to be revisited during the upcoming OAS General Assembly from June 21 to 23 in Washington, DC, USA, the headquarters of the OAS.

Ukraine: The counter-offensive begins

Ukraine: The counter-offensive begins

The furious speculation on whether the Ukrainian counter-offensive will succeed has been ongoing for several months already, so the first thing I must tell you is that I don’t know. Nobody knows, not even the Ukrainians.

We need our best to save us

Oh, how I wish politics in Trinidad and Tobago were simple. We have very bril­liant, qualified financial professionals, they could have protected the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund (HSF) from billions of dollars in losses.

Raw deal for scrap iron dealers

The Ministry of Trade continues to exert pressure on the president of the Scrap Dealers Association, demanding approval of export licences and the employment of eight individuals to inspect export containers. These measures are deemed impractical and unworkable.