“They use their riches and their power, make a mockery of the law
And have the law protect them same time. And in a million different ways they violate the law...”
(“Good Citizen” by the Mighty Sparrow.)
The citizens of this country have been informed by the DPP, as reported in the local news media (Express, October 11, 2022—Rickie Ramdass) that the reason for the discontinuance of the charges against Messrs Ramdeen and Ramlogan was because of the unwillingness of the State’s main witness, Vincent Nelson, KC, to testify against the two men at this time.
It is well-established that Mr Nelson received a much lighter sentence as a result of a plea deal he executed with the DPP, whereby he undertook to testify against Messrs Ramdeen and Ramlogan.
My question to the DPP is why is that agreement not being enforced? Why is Mr Nelson being given special consideration? Had Mr Nelson been an ordinary “Joe”, would he have been treated this way?
His evidence against Messrs Ramdeen and Ramlogan has nothing to do with the civil matter. Mr Nelson has alleged that bribes were solicited and paid to these two men.
The alleged documentary evidence is in the possession of the Office of the DPP, and the information is being serialised in the local press. In my respectful view, there is no need for the Office of the DPP to await the outcome of the civil matter.
The civil case might take years to be finalised. Mr Nelson is a cancer survivor currently in remission. Given the nature of that disease, I do know that things can suddenly take a turn for the worse.
What happens if he suddenly passes away, given the DPP has stated that Mr Nelson’s testimony is essential (although some may disagree with that point of view, given, among other things, the documentary evidence in this matter).
I do know that such decisions by an exalted office such as the Office of the DPP are normally taken following the recommendation and advice of King’s counsel and/or senior counsel. My suggestion is that the DPP seek another opinion, if that was the case.
The public needs to be assured there are no sacred cows.
Messrs Ramdeen and Ramlogan need to be offered the opportunity, as soon as possible, to defend themselves.
Not directly related to this case, but what redress does the Government or the ordinary citizen have, within the law, if the DPP, for whatever reason, unjustifiably fails to prosecute an individual outside of instances where there are plea agreements to that effect?
Additionally, what available data could be shared with the public of the number of matters—especially in relation to alleged white-collar crimes—that have been referred to the DPP for advice/recommendation/instruction/ action, etc, that are outstanding, and the reason(s) why?
This is the era of transparency and accountability.