Imagine, as reported in the Express of Thursday, July 22, a senior official at the head table could say Covid deaths, at the average of 12 per day, barring the last couple days, are not the highest, and that non-communicables and cardiovascular disease are in fact so, from which we can only deduce that there would be an average 12 such deaths per day by such means, which is difficult to comprehend.
Or another saying that the high Covid death rate was more “diabetes”-related predominantly, and co-morbidities generally, which effectively subordinates the critical issue of how effective is treatment for Covid from stage to stage—the first stage, if successful, negating the need for second, and consecutively so, irrespective of the nature of the disease involved.
And the same official going on to say further that children pose a greater risk of transmitting the Covid-19 virus as a way of justifying PCR tests for infants when, from all previous data, it has been suggested that children are less likely to contract or transmit Covid (see Dr David Bratt, in his article “Re-emergence anxiety”, Guardian, July 27, disputing the same claim by the official).
And yet another, not of the above group, but equally senior, dabbling in the possible arrival of US vaccines with, significantly so, only the date of arrival of these vaccines is missing, when previous information of the US as a source, or as a non-source to be more accurate, is now well established, especially against a background of all the assurances given and all the hype of dialogue with top US officials, none bearing fruit to date.
The question to ask is why such “variations” of the real facts? Note, the euphemism for such high-ranking “honourable” men could not be outright liars. Maybe it’s the politician in them seeking a favourable outcome by manipulating the facts, the ends justifying the means in true Machiavellian style.
And are we not the perfect fodder for such manipulation—for, grounded as we are in Gregory Aboud’s “Syndrome of silence”, and “permanently asleep” as suggested by Ramlogan in “Waiting for the Godot”(previous articles), we have no tradition of asking questions of our leaders, calling them to account and unearthing the truth of what “lies” (pun intended) beneath.
For us in our ethnically divided politics, with all its patronage and privilege, our leaders can do no wrong, which they know and exploit to the fullest. It’s the only way we can attempt to explain the blatant discrimination against the private media against the State-owned by a senior official. Didn’t he know the former would react? He couldn’t be so out of touch. But it’s the same pattern all over again, treating the people with contempt, with no fear of the consequences of his action, full in the knowledge they too, true to form, will just let it be.
If those who run our lives are indifferent to the oversight that people in a democracy like ours can give, what do we have as governance and where are we headed? As usual, I leave the answer to you!
Dr Errol N Benjamin
via e-mail