Why target masks?

My son, in his ever-increasing efforts to make sure I’m relatively safe during this pandemic, sent me two packets of masks from the USA. His concern is especially so since I am over 80 and live alone. When I saw the mind-blowing bill of $192.24, I could not imagine what sort of masks could attract up to $88 in Customs duty.
These had to be very special., but, at best, they are just a tip above the ones normally available here at home.
The other side of this is that to pay for these masks, I have to use the resources of my welfare grant, so it’s a matter of from Caesar to Caesar, or better yet to “Customs Seizer”. Sad.
It seems very unreasonable and unfair to me that Customs duty on an essential item of personal protective equipment as a mask should be so punitive, especially during the dangerous Covid pandemic which is raging through our country.
It makes absolutely no sense when we know for a fact that in the field of education, all computers, iPads etc., attract no Customs duty. Why isn’t the same thing being done in the field of health to facilitate the purchase of essentials items?
Maybe the message came down from on high for Customs officers to drop a heavy hammer on everything else.
Teddy Pinheiro
Barataria