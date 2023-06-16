I would like to know why the pathologists in this country insist that Covid tests should be carried out on people who have evidently been murdered. To me, it is foolish. You all are causing more grief on families who lose their loved ones through murder.

A person I know was murdered last week; all the evidence is there, but you all want to have a Covid test done before the family can get her body? This is so ridiculous. Another person was murdered about month ago, she was battered to death; all the evidence was there, but they had to do a Covid test before the family could get the body.

Are you aware that the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention )said the PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test is giving false information?

Did you all watch the report from the European Parliament’s International Covid Summit in Brussels, on May 3, with Dr David Martin? You all better check it out and hear what is really going on.

People of Trinidad and Tobago, it is time to say something when things are wrong in this country. Those in authority are getting away with murder because the citizens of this country are afraid to speak out. Why? Because the country is so divi­ded by politics and race, nobody wants to unite because they don’t want to rock their political boat.

It is not about PNM (People’s National Movement) or UNC (United National Congress), it is about us making sure that what is wrong is wrong, and what is right is right.

Modicia Martin

