Why the DNA delay in T&T?

The family of Rishi Khemchan is awaiting the results of the DNA test and his remains for closure.
He drowned in January and his body was handed over to the forensic authorities on March 10, 2023.
Today, the family is still waiting on the DNA results.
The DNA results were available in Guyana within one week of the dormitory fire.
In Russia, confirmatory DNA results were available on Sunday after the plane crash/explosion on Wednesday.
Why in Trinbago does it take months and even years to get such a result?
Phillip Ayoung Chee