Why the hesitancy now?

Almost all, if not the entire population, have taken at least one or more vaccines since the baby stage and have grown up to be adults.
The intention is to protect oneself and loved ones from potentially harmful and infectious diseases, which can lead to death or serious health issues. Why then, are so many, not only in Trinidad and Tobago but worldwide, hesitant to take any of the available Covid-19 vaccines?
Decisions, primarily, are made with the available information at that particular “point in time” given the prevailing circumstances. This does not imply in any way that such a decision is perfect. Subsequent information may make the earlier decision less important or valuable, giving rise to the statement “in 20/20 hindsight”, implying it is far easier to re-evaluate a decision after it has been made. Unfortunately, governments, including Trinidad and Tobago, have been proffering a seemingly-biased view of the efficacy of Covid vaccines.
Why is the Government providing only seemingly-beneficial information regarding the efficacy of the vaccine? Is the intention to change people’s minds? Facts may be one aspect but more greatly are emotions and “group affiliation”, implying the feeling of belonging when perceived negative forces are at play. Why are people being “demonised”, called anti-vaxxers, vaccine-hesitant and labelled trouble-makers who think of themselves and not their families and the country? It is not easy to change one’s mind, which has been made up with information from sources they “trust” rather than from governments, which comprise politicians who supposedly seek their own interests and “listen” to the people only at election time.
Similarly, the business sector, which is seemingly adamant that its staff, in most cases, must be vaccinated, is seen as profit-conscious and having scant disregard for its staff, in very many cases. Except for a few, how many businesses have insisted on vaccinated customers, even though they are forcing their staff to be vaccinated?
The belief that persons hesitant to take any vaccine are behaving immaturely owing to the supposed efficacy of the Covid vaccines provides a further insult to the intelligence of said persons. Everyone has a choice but trying to “hammer sense” into them is simply the wrong approach. Provide people with available information and let them make their choices. In its absence, the unvaccinated will seek out other sources of information, which are being labelled “conspiracy theories”. The current emphasis is on the Delta variant, which is supposedly very deadly but does the population know how long is the efficacy of any vaccine? Which manufacturer has provided such information? What happens after the efficacy period has expired? Proponents of the Covid vaccine should not believe that they are better informed than the opponents to it. Given the paucity of information provided by the Government, the opponents may be “better-informed”, given the reluctance to take the vaccine. Instilling fear to force people to take the vaccine is definitely the incorrect way to encourage people to become vaccinated.
Why were people not hesitant in taking vaccines prior to the Covid vaccines? One possible reason is that those vaccines took more than ten years to be tested, whereas the Covid vaccines have yet to be fully tested despite their perceived efficacy. Is testing a psychological barrier? Why is the population not given the benefit of the doubt and provided with both pros and cons of the vaccines and tests done to-date? Why are some vaccines not yet approved for use in some countries? What role does obviating the need for wearing masks, washing hands and keeping a social distance have in the spread of the virus? Why are some countries, which have far greater numbers of vaccinated persons than Trinidad and Tobago, seeing rapidly-increasing rises in Covid cases both among the vaccinated and unvaccinated?
These questions are more relevant to the unvaccinated if their numbers are to decrease, Vaccine-shaming them is definitely not an option. They will simply “dig in their heels” even more. The less one’s views are forced upon someone, the greater the likelihood that such a person will feel more confident and freer to make a choice in favour of the vaccine. Instilling fear and offering “trinkets” to get people vaccinated are simply facetious.
The government and businesses should not themselves be fearful of the unvaccinated, must not use fear as a catalyst to get people vaccinated and must certainly not offer trinkets for people to take the vaccines. Trust is paramount for the unvaccinated because rumours quickly spread and take precedence in the absence of information from trusted sources. Neither the government nor businesses should use contempt, superiority, shaming nor force to get persons vaccinated. Provision of the pros and cons of being vaccinated with the Covid vaccines will enable the unvaccinated to make a better-informed decision regarding being vaccinated. A high-handed approach will not significantly change the numbers.
Trust and confidence will enable better choices and a greater propensity to be vaccinated.
Harjoon Heeralal
Carapichaima