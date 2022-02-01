Why the rush for schools, Carnival?

For those calling for the loosening of Covid restrictions and citing the examples of the UK, Denmark, Canada and others, please note that these countries have already had their Omicron wave and are watching falling cases and positivity rate.
In Trinidad we have not had our Omicron wave yet and we may not be able to tell as we have only now been told that the PCR machine in South has been down since January 11. Is this artificially skewing cases lower?
Everywhere I turn, someone is homesick so why the rush to open schools and stage “Carnival” when we are in such uncertainty.
Let’s wait a bit longer for both.
Start schools the third term fresh and with five to 11 pupils vaccinated and have a full-fledged Carnival in “summer” instead of the stripped-down event that is being planned in haste.
C Alexander
Port of Spain