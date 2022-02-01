Why the rush for schools, Carnival?

For those calling for the loosening of Covid restrictions and citing the examples of the UK, Denmark, Canada and others, please note that these countries have already had their Omicron wave and are watching falling cases and positivity rate.

In Trinidad we have not had our Omicron wave yet and we may not be able to tell as we have only now been told that the PCR machine in South has been down since January 11. Is this artificially skewing cases lower?

Everywhere I turn, someone is homesick so why the rush to open schools and stage “Carnival” when we are in such uncertainty.

Let’s wait a bit longer for both.

Start schools the third term fresh and with five to 11 pupils vaccinated and have a full-fledged Carnival in “summer” instead of the stripped-down event that is being planned in haste.

C Alexander

Port of Spain

Govt getting its priorites wrong

I am in awe to understand the reason why Government has found it necessary to formulate a programme of “A Taste of Carnival” at this time costing $25-$30 million when we are reeling from the Covid-19 pandemic which is not under control as evidenced from daily figures released by the Ministry of Health.

Trade unions living in the past

The collective trade unions continue to pout like Ozymandias, king of kings.

In the middle of a global pandemic, they refuse to admit that they are no longer lords of the foul and the brute.

Clyde Elder, general secretary of the Communications Workers Union (CWU), continues to drip words of discontent regarding the possible retrenchment of some TSTT workers.

Stanley John Report, not the leak

I would have thought that Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar would be more concerned about what Justice Stanley John’s Report said about the shocking situation surrounding the issuance of Firearms User’s Licences (FULs) rather than who leaked it.