Why the SoE must stay

I can recall, just prior to this current Covid-19 surge, a time when our national active case load was well below 1,000.
To put things in their correct perspective, for every 1,000 cases of Covid-19 detected worldwide, one can expect that 20 of those patients diagnosed will not survive infection.
Similarly, I recall that on the day that the state of emergency was declared (May 15) the number of active cases had already surged to 5,558. The number had been just 685 thirty days prior. And based on the projections presented by the team at the Ministry of Health, we were in imminent danger of our active case load more than doubling within the succeeding 30 days, unless drastic measures were taken to brake the momentum and flatten the infection curve.
Thanks to the restrictions enforced via the state of emergency, case numbers stood at 8,965 on June 15. The brake having been applied, Trinidad and Tobago never came close to the 20,000 active cases projected for the start of July.
Statistically, that difference between the actual active case load and the projected — in this case numbering around 11,000 — represents some 220 patients who could have become infected, seriously ill and died as a result of Covid-19. Therefore, there is no idle boast in claiming that the state of emergency saved lives in Trinidad and Tobago.
Even now, with the active case figures hovering around 6,000 and facing the introduction of more virulent strains like the Delta, we are facing the very real risk of a doubling of our case load every 14 days —or less.
Perhaps things would be different were Covid-19 an inconsequential virus that did not lead to the hospitalisation and death of 200 of every ten thousand of its victims. Given the stories in the media from the region and in the United States, of hospitals being overrun with Covid-19 patients, one can only surmise that the miracle of there still being beds available in the parallel health care system is largely the result of the presence of a State of Emergency here.
It is therefore imperative, at this juncture, to maintain restrictions on unnecessary movement and congregating for the foreseeable future. Until either the active case load and hospitalisation numbers retreat considerably or the proportion of vaccinated citizens approaches 70 or 80 per cent, we must as a nation remain guarded and vigilant — expecting the best, but being prepared to act in urgent response to the worst. And by design, a state of emergency is our best means of doing just that.
Keep the state of emergency. Alongside mask wearing, social distancing and washing our hands, it has more than proven itself to be one of our most important tools in dealing with the pandemic. And right now, we need every tool available in order to win this fight.