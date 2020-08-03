For some time now, it was obvious from his columns that Prof Selwyn Cudjoe had switched his allegiance from the People’s National Movement (PNM) to the United National Congress (UNC) while still masquerading as a PNM member. I was tempted on several occasions to call him out on this, but I decided on a wait-and-see approach. I have my suspicions as to why he made the switch but, in the absence of direct evidence, I would not articulate them here.
Now there is absolutely nothing wrong in switching political allegiances. Indeed back in my NAR days (and NJAC prior to that). I use to tell the “PNM till ah dead” crowd that was a foolish position to adopt—a view I still hold.
In Cudjoe’s case, however, he has cited he is still PNM but he will support the UNC in this election because “in this day and age no one should vote for policies that ensure one’s enslavement”, and he hopes UNC constructs a programme that speaks to the needs of black citizens.
So much to unpack there:
Firstly, let me state that MPs (and party members) can disagree with specific policies of their political party and vote their conscience on a particular issue, as we often see in the Westminister system (especially in Britain) and in the US. However, come election time, these persons support their political party (eg, Robert LeHunte). Or if they feel strongly enough, they leave the party. They don’t go and vote to put an opposing party in government and expect to remain a member of “their” party.
Some may cite that there are Republicans (like Bush and Romney) who have openly indicated they won’t support Trump in the upcoming US elections, but I am sure they will still vote for their Republican senators and congressmen. The fundamental difference is they don’t support Donald Trump, the man, but still, support the GOP.
The T&T election is not Dr Keith Rowley versus Kamla Persad-Bissessar. So if for some reason you don’t like Rowley, stating that you are supporting UNC in this election while remaining a PNM is arrant nonsense—taking fence-sitting to a new level.
Moreover, which political party will not revoke your membership for attempting to kick them out of office? It’s like you are playing in the football World Cup final and deliberately trying to score own goals, and expect the coach to keep you on the playing field.
Secondly, let’s say the programmes he hopes the UNC will implement do not materialise—what will he do? Support the ILP or the PDP next election, and hope they will implement them? And if the UNC does implement these programmes, will he vote for them in ensuing polls, while still claiming to be a PNM member?
Thirdly, the PNM has being in power for the majority of its 64 years in existence, so how come this is the first time (I am assuming here) that he has finally decided to vote against the party’s “enslavement policies”? Is he such a glutton for punishment that he could not see it fit to rebel before? Did he support NAR, which (initially) was better positioned to deliver what he is hoping the UNC delivers?
The professor is a highly intelligent man, so he ought to be aware that any discerning person will know the primary reasons advanced in his column for switching allegiances are weak, especially when he naively expects to remain in the party after that. So he ought to man up and 1. Tell us the real reason(s) he is supporting the UNC; and 2. Resign from the PNM.
Incidentally, what is so attractive to him about the PNM in its current guise that makes him want to remain a member? Unfortunately, he didn’t say, probably because the obvious question would have been: so, why you can’t vote for that?