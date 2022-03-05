This letter is directed to the Prime Minister and the Minister of Health.

Having read and digested your announcements on Friday, like most citizens I am quite pleased with the contents.

What I cannot understand is why the unacceptable delay in the vaccines for our little ones ages five to 11 years old.

Schools are supposed to be reopening for them in early April!

Unvaccinated? Some people may not care, but I do believe most parents care.

I, for one, will not be sending my unvaccinated little ones to school.

Why the delay? These vaccines have been available at all drug stores in Florida for quite some time.

Do I have to borrow money, fly my kids to Miami, head for a drugstore and back to the airport to come back home?

Let’s fly in the vaccines before school reopens!

David Salinger

Maraval

A deepening quagmire

A deepening quagmire

It is inspiring yet heart-breaking to see ordinary men and women in Ukraine resisting Russia’s military might with everything at their disposal—military weapons, small arms, improvised fire bombs known as Molotov cocktails, and even their bare hands.

As Russia’s war on Ukraine enters its 11th day, it is hard to know how long this volunteer army will withstand the combined assault from sea, land and air.

We know why we are in this mess

We know why we are in this mess

This country is losing large numbers of young people at an alarming rate. No one seems to be intrigued with, or concerned about, their disappearance from their communities and school systems. Yet we hear and see thousands of undocumented citizens make cameo appearances at venues in the forests that are never far from us, and then they simply vanish again, mostly to reappear when next some government agency is distributing food, clothing, grants, etc—and then they’re gone.

An absence of humanity

An absence of humanity

“How sleep you now, unfeeling kings? Does one human feeling creep through your hearts’ remorseless sleep?” These were the words of the poet Shelley challenging suppression of the working class.

There are no words strong enough to condemn the cruelty of the management of Paria Fuel Trading Co in dropping the news of the presumed death of four underwater maintenance divers on their families while the family members were camped in a shed outside Paria’s premises in Pointe-a-Pierre.

Muscularity Returns

Muscularity Returns

Last Sunday I reminded readers that eight years ago, in 2014 after he invaded Crimea, I termed Russian president Vladimir Putin “the most dangerous man in the world”. Last Tuesday, as he continued his “barbaric” invasion of Ukraine, senior Financial Times columnist Martin Wolf said the dictator “may be the most dangerous man who has ever lived”. In 2014 I described Putin as a “thug with nuclear power who can take us to the brink”. Wolf says Russia is now “ruled by a gangster”.

Official probes a convenient facade?

Amidst the chorus of responses to the Pointe-a-Pierre tragedy, my own response is one of mixed emotions: sadness, anger, frustration, hopelessness, et al.

Putin’s crime; Europe’s shame

Putin's crime; Europe's shame

Sometimes a conflict shapes our views of the world in ways that we never knew were possible. We think we have a good understanding of how the world works, and then we come up against a situation for which we do not have an accurate answer. Although some important thinkers saw the Ukrainian disaster coming, neither the US nor the European Union (EU) took the Russians seriously. Today, Ukraine is paying for it.