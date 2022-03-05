This letter is directed to the Prime Minister and the Minister of Health.
Having read and digested your announcements on Friday, like most citizens I am quite pleased with the contents.
What I cannot understand is why the unacceptable delay in the vaccines for our little ones ages five to 11 years old.
Schools are supposed to be reopening for them in early April!
Unvaccinated? Some people may not care, but I do believe most parents care.
I, for one, will not be sending my unvaccinated little ones to school.
Why the delay? These vaccines have been available at all drug stores in Florida for quite some time.
Do I have to borrow money, fly my kids to Miami, head for a drugstore and back to the airport to come back home?
Let’s fly in the vaccines before school reopens!
David Salinger
Maraval