AS a private accountant all my life, I can see many things in financial reports which the average person cannot. And so, after reading last year’s financial report, I have to conclude there must be an issue of Petrotrin’s true profitability determination which requires further public clarification.
After certain one-time non-recurring adjustments are removed from the accounts of last year, it presents a conclusion that Petrotrin is or could be actually a viable operation. The one-time non-recurring items are: 1. severance pay provision—$1.9 billion; 2. impairment of property provision—$15.5 billion; 3. loan interest—$1.1 billion.