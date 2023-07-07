Why was teacher ‘waiting list’ ignored?

According to the Service Commissions Department’s website, “The Teaching Service Commission (TSC) was established under the Constitution of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (Section 124) and is charged with the responsibility under Section 125 as follows:
Subject to the provisions of this Constitution, power to appoint persons to hold or act in public offices in the Teaching Service established under the Education Act, including power to make appointments on promotions and transfer and to confirm appointments, and to remove and exercise disciplinary control over persons holding or acting in such offices and to enforce standards of conduct on such officers shall vest in the Teaching Service Commission...
The Director of Personnel Administration (DPA) and the Teaching Service Secretariat provide administrative and advisory services (in particular, legal and regulatory services) which enables the TSC to effectively discharge its mandate.
The constitutional mandate of the TSC—appointing, promoting, transferring, confirming appointments, and exercising disciplinary control over the officers with the Teaching Service—are core human resource management functions. In this regard, it is to be noted that authority and responsibility for discharging many aspects of these functions reside in diverse agencies of the Public Service. In its 2011-2015 Strategic Plan, the Commission has placed specific emphasis on strengthening its relationships with relevant agencies and stakeholder groups—through both formal and informal mechanisms—as a key strategy for improving the effectiveness and the efficiency of its operations.”
In light of the aforementioned, can someone please clarify where in this scope of functions (as set out on the Service Commissions Department website) states that the TSC is allowed to ignore applications on file/on the Ministry of Education’s famous “waiting list” and request applicants to reapply?
Furthermore, is it only the applicants who have reapplied worthy of an interview? What is the logic behind this decision? Isn’t this unfair to applicants who have been waiting for years to become a teacher in Trinidad and Tobago?
How is this course of action supposed to be conducive to growth and development and the TSC’s “...strategy for improving effectiveness and efficiency of its operations”?
What about the upcoming generation who chose the Diploma in Education programme as their career path? Will there ever be jobs available for them in Trinidad and Tobago?
I am calling on Mrs Elizabeth Crouch, chairman of the TSC, to provide the segment of the nation expectant of becoming a teacher one day with answers as to why the MOE’s “waiting list” was ignored and alternate applications solicited and fast-tracked.
To make matters worse, the staff at the MOE is pleased to inform applicants that they will no longer be accepting applications for employment as Teacher Primary because of the decision of the TSC. To this end, motivated people just walk away with their applications in hand and no room to give back to their own soil. Why do nationals of Trinidad and Tobago have to beg the MOE and the TSC to acknowledge their skillset and afford them the opportunity to give back to their country?
Can the TSC and the MOE explain what is meant by the word saturated? Or perhaps what exactly is saturated? If an influx of applications is saturating our education system, how was Minister Gadsby-Dolly able to acknowledge an average of 60 vacancies in the primary school system and anticipate same to be filled by September?
Of more concern, who will be filling these vacancies if there is a hold on new applications and the waiting list is not being tapped into?
It takes the MOE approximately one year to respond to applicants with an assessment letter, and the TSC multiple years to actually execute an interview. The TSC and the MOE remain unreachable via phone, and they take weeks to respond to e-mails.
When they respond to e-mails, they advise you to visit the building. When you visit the building, you wait hours due to their front desks having no personnel, just a security guard making calls for someone to come to the secondary and primary desks.
When you are finally afforded a hearing, it’s the usual “the waiting list remains waiting secondary to the large influx of applications”. And while we wait, the MOE’s building is filled with clerks and staff who eagerly parade out of the building between 2 p.m. and 2.30 p.m. with their bags in hand.
Is the future of our nation really in the best hands?
Jenieve Alexander
San Fernando