Reaching 21 deaths in 24 hours last week, 23 on Tuesday from a previous approximate average of two in 24 hours, begs the question: why?
With all the efforts to provide beds in the parallel healthcare system, even going beyond the pale with the threat of being overwhelmed in seven to ten days, and being extra vigilant about Covid protocol breakers, instead of seeing a downward trend, we have instead a dramatic upward spiral.
Let’s try to make sense of this contradiction. Can this frightening spike be likened, metaphorically, to shutting the door after the horse has bolted? For what we are likely seeing, as part of the overall complacency which existed then, is the fallout from the Tobago invitation for Easter which a reported 50,000 accepted and presumably went on to enjoy with kind of indulgence and liberality any holiday making would generate.
The grass would have certainly looked greener with the stable door open! Now we are trying to bring the bolted horse back in the stable and shut the door, but the damage has already been done.
So it does not make sense to ponder on how ineffectual the new measures are as the numbers keep rising. The latter could only be for the future down the road, not the present, for the damage has already been done!
Often times, “What’s done/cannot be undone” as with Macbeth’s killing of the king in that Shakespearean play of the same name we must pay the bitter price for our past indiscretion as much as he did in the play.
Still we must ask: couldn’t the Covid managers have gone beyond providing beds and instituting protocols and treat in a specific way with the fallout from that Easter period to mitigate its effects?
Now that the parallel system seems overwhelmed from that spike, would it not have helped to institute a system of public information to enlighten the public about the basic three-tiered system for the treatment of Covid once people are tested and admitted, informing them about the mild stage into the more serious and the need for ventilators in the final with the treatments and medications used for each?
You may say this is private and confidential patient information, but in a national crisis would that kind of public knowledge not be the difference between life and death for those who cannot be admitted to the parallel system now seemingly out of reach?
A letter to the editor in one of the dailies would have been written enquiring about the PM’s successful emergence from the virus. Would that not have been his greatest service to his people to be told what medications and treatments would have been used to spare him the trauma of the last phase, about which, having passed, many are now unable to tell?
A media blitz containing a comprehensive listing of the steps one could have taken in case Covid struck would have done wonders for a public starved of information that could help them to take care of themselves, and so spare the now-overburdened parallel healthcare system.
What does the average citizen know about the wealth of information coming from authoritative medical sources in social media about the role of the immune system in combating Covid, details about using foods that contain Vitamins A ,C and D, of the importance of apple cider vinegar, cod liver oil, garlic and green vegetables to fortify that system, and the role of the vaccine in fortifying same?
Do they know about recognising the initial symptoms of Covid, again from medical sources in social media, like the onset of a mild fever which can be treated with paracetamol; or a persistent dry cough or sore throat, early signs of the virus being in the nose and throat, which can be alleviated by gargling with salt water or a saline rinse in the nostrils; or about inhaling steam derived from a local mix of orange peel, salt garlic and onions, or about breathing exercises that can help flush out fluid from the lungs?
If only they knew they could have used some of these simple household strategies and readily available materials to protect themselves from Covid in its early stages, in the absence of a medical doctor and the now unavailable parallel system.
How much could have been accomplished by this information barrage in the media, or through the religious houses or community organisations and other appropriate social services, reducing the need to access the now totally overwhelmed parallel system, of which the continuing deaths in the last stages, especially that of the imam from Tableland who could not access a ventilator, is a tragic manifestation?
The quote below from a Princes Town family continuing to recuperate slowly at home “in their desperate fight for life” (Guardian) is as instructive as you can get about what the average person can do to help himself/herself with a parallel health system virtually on the brink.
“Right now we are drinking our hot ginger tea, swallowing garlic, taking multi-vitamins. We drinking a lot of coconut water. We are still sick but it is getting better slowly. I managed to make a big pot of soup and we freeze it, so we eating that for now.”
So too are the confessions on forwarded WhatsApp entries, one from a former UNC minister extolling the virtues of local herbs in assisting with his recovery; and the other from a father who was overwhelmed by the way steam inhalation from a local mix of orange peel, salt and garlic allegedly saved his son from Covid.
Beds and lockdowns and vaccines are crucial in this fight against this dreaded disease, but this effort can be strengthened by a system of public information enabling the average individual to make use of the some of the remedies above in the fight against Covid, especially at a time when the parallel system is seriously challenged.
Dr Errol N Benjamin
via e-mail