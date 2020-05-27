Your vote, sorry to say, does not count! Regardless of what your political party says, your vote has absolutely no value or weight in Trinidad and Tobago. Most usually, in First World countries your vote has value.
Any talk of people who died for the right to vote, or who could not vote because of racism or gender, is inapplicable to Trinidad and Tobago and this has been so since people began to vote in this country.
Currently, this being a general election year, protests have started regarding which representative has value, has lived in the constituency, or the people like. It is so sad that these feelings have zero value to the political party of their choice.
Our first prime minister, Dr Eric Eustace Williams, stated a very long time ago at a meeting in San Fernando this sentiment: “If a crapaud wore a balisier tie, he would be elected,” or words to that effect. Replacing “balisier tie” with “rising sun” still gives credence to the statement.
There is no harm in supporting a political party, as it is one’s democratic right. However, based on promises, whether past or present, within or without manifestos, no party which retained government has ever delivered on these promises.
The “fence-sitters” are those who recognise this truth and hardly “come down to vote”, but when they do, most usually the Opposition, whichever party it may be, gains the reins of power. In all parties, certainly the primary ones, there are diehards. They hardly care about issues—just blind support. One cannot be vexed with them for this.
In Trinidad and Tobago, people do not vote for representatives. They vote party—with the inherent hope that if their party gets into power, their representative would help them.
The leader of the party is mostly autocratic and determines what he or she believe is “best for the country”.
This is why, despite numerous protests, some even blocking the roads, do not matter much. Temporary fixes are done to satisfy the protesters, but hardly any permanent solution. One can simply reflect on protests to realise they are very similar regardless of constituency.
Some Members of Parliament, most notably those who are in the governing party, may get a few things done for their constituency, but the overriding cry is always “collective responsibility”, so these MPs have to either shut up or resign. How many of them can resign and continue to maintain their standard of living?
Claims by constituents that their MP has done so much for the constituency carry no weight. MPs can also articulate what they have done, and are doing, for their constituency—but this too is of no avail. The power always lies with the political leader who determines who he wants. The fact that there is a “selection team” is merely cosmetic. Anyone who has been in a leadership position can attest to this. Look at representatives or potential representatives from any party, and one will see many are placed in constituencies where they do not reside or they are political unknowns.
The late Dr Williams is reputed to have said, “When I say come they cometh and when I say go they goeth” and “not a damn dog bark”. This is the philosophy of a political party’s leadership.
Unless we the people insist prime ministers, potential or otherwise, make policy decisions to discuss issues rather than practise reactionary politics, have the power of recall of a representative whom the constituency no longer wants for issues inimical to our interests, such as non-performance, nepotism or other, have a representative from the constituency in which one resides, ensure a few projects must be done within the constituency, allow MPs the power of a “conscience vote”, in some cases, for their constituents rather than that laid down by their party and true democratic discussions within cabinet regarding national prosperity, or is prepared to resign if his party demand it, the status quo will remain.
Which potential prime minister has the temerity to articulate these suggestions as an aspect of his or her party’s manifesto, as well as implement them once in power? Which constituency is strong enough to resist its party’s choice of representative if it does not agree with the party?
Or, would we continue to hear “we will support the party in whatever it does. It knows best”? To do otherwise will continue what is called “nasty politics”, which the non-fence-sitters vote on.
“Democracy, finally, rests on a higher power than Parliament. It rests on an informed and cultivated and alert public opinion. The Members of Parliament are only representatives of the citizens,” stated the late Dr Eric E Williams.