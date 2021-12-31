WI formula for World Cup success

I do not believe in either building a new wheel or building a better mousetrap, but instead I simply resort at all times to what has worked well in the past, with the requisite adjustments to suit present-day situations. My chief tool in this regard is what is called playing the averages, which I am told is what gamblers also favour.
It can be said this method of mathematically working out a formula to success, based on mathematical analysis, now throws up a simple strategy for the WI Under 19 Boys’ cricket team to win the World Cup early next year, in which they are going to be competing at home.
Curtly Ambrose is a real-deal WI bowling legend, and has shown his excellent hand as a bowling coach in cricket by leading his young charges in the WI Under 19 Boys’ cricket team to restrict South Africa to very subpar scores in both warm-up matches for the World Cup at home recently, leaving the batters with very little work to do to win each match batting second.
In the first match WI batters failed to bring home the win—but in the second they performed like champions, winning easily.
The science of playing the averages dictates that the experience and excellence of the erudite Ambrose and the undoubtable tremendous talent of his young charges mean “Ambby” and the boys should comfortably have the desperation, discipline mental dexterity to keep even the best teams in the W Cup in January below 250 runs quite handily.
The formula that this very highly probable set of circumstances indicates would bring Reifer and the WI Under 19 cricket team glory by winning this famous tournament is that the batters need to always be prepared to score more than 250 runs, and their fielders take their catches. This, agent Reifer, is your mission, should you accept it—to cover WI in World Cup glory once again.
Fitzroy Othello
Princes Town