Will 2022 bring more certainty?

The year 2021 was a paradox of certainties and uncertainties for Trinidad and Tobago, and indeed the rest of the world. And so perhaps was the year before.
One certainty was that the Covid-19 pandemic had highlighted and emphasised the vulnerabilities of human existence, our own susceptibilities as a civilised and technology-driven world, and the fragilities and weaknesses of the international institutions and “super-power” nations entrusted to be the “Superman” against human suffering.
For two years we have battled the ravages of a virus, the original source of which remains unclear; a mystery soon maybe to be cast into global history. And for two years the scientific world has seemingly stumbled on finding a cure, if not a cause, recommending instead multiple inoculations to fight infection whilst an entire global population continues to ache, agonise and grieve.
So, what’s the uncertainty? Well as infection and death rates return to record-breaking highs, the World Health Organisation director general is quoted as saying, “(The year) 2022 must be the year we end the pandemic.” Surely, a most glorious objective, but what constitutes bringing a pandemic “to an end”?
Does a pandemic end when infection rates fall? Dr Jeremy Greene, a historian of medicine at Johns Hopkins, suggests that “when people ask, ‘when will this pandemic end?’ they are asking about the social ending”.
And there seems no certainty in that.
In October 2021, the World Bank suggested “the number of poor people has increased across all regions, and particularly in Sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America and the Caribbean”. And the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals Report for 2021 indicate that the “global poverty rate rose for the first time in over 20 years, and 119 to 124 million people were pushed back into extreme poverty in 2020”.
Simply put, poor people have gotten poorer. The report also points to a possible risk of a “generational catastrophe” regarding education, with millions of children falling below the minimum literacy levels with the potential to erode two decades of education gains.
Surely the Government of Trinidad and Tobago, in the implementation of its “Roadmap to Recovery”, is cognisant of the fact that very long after the pestilent pest of the pandemic passes, a new “societal pandemic” will emerge—one that would strike hardest at small and emerging economies like Trinidad and Tobago’s.
And surely, that social conditions and deprivation having been intensified, exacerbated and exposed by Covid-19, may demand a substantial shift not only in their own strategic political imperatives, but the manner in which their priorities are dispensed.
Quite simply, the governance module should change. And governance as a “collective term” includes Opposition. That the ravages of Covid have crossed the imaginary political divide may now call for more and more meaningful bilateral talks between the Government and the Opposition.
In March of 2020, the Leader of the Opposition, in calling for bipartisan meetings between parliamentary teams, encouraged setting aside “partisan instincts to seek to work together in battling this very dangerous threat to our nation’s ongoing economic and social viability”.
The response to Covid-19 was social distancing. That is certain. Whether bringing it to closure may involve more political dialogue is not.
Ashvani Mahabir