Will 2023 bring new hope?

Last year was not a good one for Trinidad and Tobago—with a spiralling crime wave resulting in a record-breaking murder toll of over 600 victims, a looming gang war, increases in drug/gun/human trafficking, and an absolute lack of leadership within the Police Service and national security ministry and agencies.
We’ve seen the worst of nature with devastation from flooding and heavy rainfall; to a healthcare system which seems to have forgotten the meaning of “care”; to a tragedy at Paria Fuel Trading Company, where deep-sea divers lost their lives.
But one thing we can’t forget from last year, which will sadly follow us into the new year, are our nation’s economic woes.
With soaring inflation and a cost-of-living crisis, families are struggling to purchase simple food items and medicine—which is set to get worse, based on a recent IMF publication that one-third of the global economy may slip into recession in 2023.
Also not forgetting the constant pipe-borne water woes from the Water and Sewerage Authority, and now we face an increase in the cost of electricity.
My hope for Trinidad and Tobago in 2023 is that good governance and leadership prevail, that citizens put forward a helping hand to the less fortunate, and that as communities we can come together and aid the national security agencies in the war on crime.
Daniel Bertie
Glencoe