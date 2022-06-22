Will AG be replaced?

I remember in the Dole Chadee case, a defence attorney said “lawyers are honourable men”.
I wish to refute this. While I have a multitude of evidence, the most striking is the disqualification of the head of our legal bar by a Miami court from representing this country before them. It is said that the Attorney General tendered false declarations in a sworn affidavit.
The law firm Sequor Law, which I was told was paid $13.5 million, has also been disqualified from representing us due to the fact that they consulted with AG Reginald Armour.
Ironically, although Sequor Law has appealed the ruling, the Government has found untold millions in the twinkling of an eye to replace them with another law firm, White & Chase. When however will Armour be replaced as AG by a competent and bonafide T&T lawyer?
The international shame and economic loss incurred by this country means nothing to this AG because he is not of this country. Now I understand why he wants to replace the London-based Privy Council with the locally based CCJ (Caribbean Court of Justice).