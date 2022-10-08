The Sunday Express editorial of October 2, headlined “Cut the old talk and deliver”, is a mirror of ourselves as people in the depths of despair, having to cope with the demands of everyday living amidst rising inflation and the erosion of income value, et al.
This with the Government “wagging its finger” at us in response, oblivious or indifferent to this developing trauma, “fixated on oil and gas revenues”, uncertain as that market is in these times of extreme volatility and instability, with no attempt to initiate policy change as a means of alleviating the plight of the people.
The final comment, “Done with the old talk, time to deliver”, is as instructive it can get in terms of the urgency of the situation.
And this call from the editorial is against a background of how proactive some other Caribbean leaders have been, with Mia Mottley of Barbados putting a cap on fuel prices inter alia and President Irfaan Ali of Guyana, in a screaming headline of the Express of October 3, slashing gasoline and diesel prices, in both cases to bring relief to consumers—a far cry from our own experience here in this regard.
How come we as a people find ourselves in such a place? According to the Express editorial, “T&T, a land abundant in natural resources of oil and gas, asphalt, quarry stones, fertile soils, rivers, rich flora and fauna and resourceful and intelligent people is today in a position of weakness.”
Is it that our leadership at all levels on both sides of the racial divide feels there is no need to account for their stewardship to the people, since their longevity in office is assured because of our enduring “You scratch my back and I yours” syndrome, in which the tribe gives unswerving loyalty to its leaders no matter what they say or do because of the rewards to be had for such unquestioning loyalty?
And this is the pattern in every tribal enclave at all levels where self-interest trumps the good of the nation for all. But there is bitter irony here, for even as there is the illusory expectation of a “mess of pottage” of one tribe against the other, not so illusory for some, of course, who are able, through patronage and privilege, to access the plums to be had—for the ordinary man on the street, and now according to the editorial, even for the so-called middle class, there is still the continuing drudgery of life, looking for a ten-days, a little apartment or elusive HDC house, a food stamp, and in the case of the latter, rank discrimination because you are not one with the favoured ilk.
So would the call from the Express editorial, or the thousands of voices crying in the wilderness, or the new face on the block, fresh as it seems, make a difference?
At one time in our history in 1986 such voices did make a difference, but were soon to dissipate with the ensuing racial animosity that seems intrinsic to our character as a people.
It seems as if we are unable to free ourselves from the cocoon of our varied ethnicities, the two major races more so, their initial animosity born out of the original suspicion of freed blacks for incoming indentures seen as a threat to their bargaining power, and with independence, exacerbated by the formation of two race-based parties in perennial conflict with each other into the present.
Perhaps we should try to emulate the Guyanese, for despite having similar demographics to our own, they have been able to escape the racial divide of the first-past-the-post Westminster system with their own system of proportional representation.
But would being on the brink, as the Express editorial suggests, make any difference and bring us together as a people in a common search for our destiny?
Your guess is as good as mine!
Dr Errol N Benjamin
