Distressingly amid the national uproar over our women’s ill-treatment and murders, we gravitate to accepting a “macho” solution that wreaks violence upon those who threaten us.
We should reflect on how likely this path would take us to our desired goal of safety for all, particularly our women.
Will we be better off as a result?
Crime challenges our moral system causing us to look instinctively to social control agents to channel our outrage.
With the Government’s failure to calm our nerves, we have seen the rise of an individual usurping the role of defining and defending our values and establishing our moral norms.
In creating this aura of fighting for what is right, a private Facebook group, numbering more than the Facebook group of the main opposition party, supports him.
Gone are the days when the United National Congress abstained in his parliamentary confirmation process, and he expressed a determination “to bring all law-abiding persons together to fight the real enemy—the criminal element.”
Now he seems to suggest that the Opposition Leader, who was once his boss, is a “monster” who negotiates with criminal elements and grants them massive State contracts.
Who is the real obstruction to bipartisan support for crime legislation?
Martin Daly queried the compatibility of the office with “Trump-ish personal attacks.” https://trinidadexpress.com/opinion/columnists/nine-months-later/article_2c4c390c-6ed4-11e9-86fc-73b6f40a2ea2.html
With social cohesion waning, the public seeks a robust response from the authorities.
But there is an expectation that all actions would be subject to the rule of law.
What we have witnessed is a willingness to push the proverbial envelope.
There is no sense of personal accountability or reflection. In the case of The UWI students, video evidence and the Law Faculty intervention were crucial in stemming that reckless attack on individual rights.
Mr Cecil Skeete was not so fortunate after being interviewed in the presence of “men with machine guns”. https://newsday.co.tt/2019/11/27/gary-never-touched-me/
Plausible deniability was in full force in the Express raid.
Without his presence, the police could not get their search warrant right even after two attempts.
Justice Frank Seepersad pronounced those actions were “plainly irregular”, unlawful, and unconstitutional.
This judgment has possibly protected the Express in its most recent expose of practices aimed at securing confessions.
In part, it said source protection must be treated as an inherent and integral facet of the freedom enjoyed under Section 4 (k) of the Constitution.
Intervening in private lives should occur under limited and controlled circumstances.
Because of the legal authority to use force and to deprive citizens of their liberty, the potential for abuse is real.
There is a clear pattern. The Transformation Life Ministry has whimpered into nothingness.
The collapse of the Alicia House Covid-19 prosecution.
The talk of millions at stake in La Horquetta turned into a case of a television being used as loan collateral.
Dead men tell no tales (except through post-mortems), so the slander could continue. Why waste money on foreign investigators?
Many commentators have become silent.
The line minister does not appreciate what is moral and right despite his training.
The dominance of this “saviour” is a vexing harmful governance issue. Not a dog dare bark!
Who is this character? He Who Shall Not Be Named! Voldemort is his name.
Noble Philip
Blue Range