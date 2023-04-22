Will Caricom action impact crime in T&T?

Caricom Secretary-General Dr Carla Barnett is on the ball when she says, “It is not only saying what we need to say, it’s stating how we are going to actually get it done.”
Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley is equally telling in her comments when, on taking a holistic approach, she suggests that as a region, we should zero in on the crime problem and “reconstruct” the mechanism that is likely to check and possibly eliminate it, viz the “jurisprudential“ component, to include “a Caricom arrest warrant, exchange and rotation of judges, enlargement of the jurisdiction of magistrates, co-operation in forensics, deconstruction of all the rules in the public service and reconstruct them”.
For Mottley, neglect in these areas of our “jurisprudential development” is undermining the rule of law in our countries, and there is need for co-operation at every level if the crime problem is to be arrested.
But strategic as both these approaches are, the question to ask is: how workable are they in Trinidad and Tobago with its own unique “jurisprudential culture”? It is no exaggeration to suggest that our criminal here is no ordinary criminal. Ours is the type who has been “induced” into a mantra of “criminality without consequence”. The choice of word is deliberate (induced), for he has become what he is by the cumulative effect on his mindset of being constantly exposed to criminal behaviour at every level of the society, with the perpetrators either not having to account or getting away scot-free because of an inept judicial system.
Like the security chief who admits that crime is not his direct responsibility, with no need to explain or account for the absurd contradiction, with the tacit endorsement of the one who hired him in the first place; and a justice system which seems to reward “murder most foul”, as in a recent awards assessment (Macbeth: Macduff describing Duncan’s murder as sacrilegious [Act 2, Sc3, 64-66]), even as the head honchos squabble over who is to blame for this travesty; or those who should “protect and serve” the public ironically being investigated for extortion of those who trusted them; or the “home invasions” of innocent citizens becoming “a walk in the park” for criminals who suddenly develop the urge to rob and even kill; or the manipulation or destruction of evidence to deny justice its due, as in a recent high-profile case.
And to crown it all, a race-based electoral system producing leaders who see no need to account to the people for the failure of our jurisprudence, going so far as to turn a blind eye to wrongdoers under their charge and, allegedly, to provide funding to those whom they should eliminate in the interest of the people.
And I can go on and on and on, but these are merely some symptoms of a deeper malaise in this our society. Dr Barnett’s suggestion of implementing and operationalising concrete strategies rather than merely talking is well directed. So too is Mia Mottley’s holistic proposal of reconstructing the approach to jurisprudential development in the region.
But all these presuppose a mindset amenable to reform, which may be the case in some of the other islands where criminality has not degenerated to our level, but a letter writer’s comment in the media recently about how he was “stunned...when some young people told me that they have no consideration of right and wrong...they do whatever they want, regardless of societal norms...that this is a powder keg waiting to explode” paints a gruesome picture of where we are at as a people.
Will Dr Barnett and PM Mottley have any impact?
Dr Errol Narine Benjamin