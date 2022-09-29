“There comes a time when you have to stand up and be counted,” said Gale Eugene Sayers, the former American football player. It is so sad to see the two key players in the political party that governs Tobago, namely the Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) and the political leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots, “washing their dirty linen in public”.
Undoubtedly, one formed a political party by traversing the length and breadth of the island, articulating issues and soliciting the views of Tobagonians, whilst the other represented the “face of change and integrity” that Tobagonians considered necessary to govern Tobago.
Is it coincidental that the division of views emanated shortly after the deputy chief secretary became the acting chief secretary in the absence of the Chief Secretary? Were the perks of the office instrumental in the public utterances of both persons? Clearly, the spate of accusations and rebuttals ignores Tobago and Tobagonians, and seems to be causing unbelievable concern for Tobagonians who felt they had, at long last, voted for a party that not only understood their interests but was unequivocally going to pursue their concerns, be it self-governance or making Tobago a better place.
Most unfortunately, both persons seem to be kicking around Tobago for seemingly political and selfish interests. Why, in less than one year of winning the THA election, they are not standing as one? Who will benefit from their divided stance? It begs the question as to how serious are these persons who represent the face of change for Tobago regarding self-government, autonomy, self-determination and self-rule or “freedom” as they define it. Are Tobagonians now consigned to a fate of not again trusting another party, as they did with the Democratic Action Congress under the late Arthur NR Robinson, but the People’s National Movement (PNM) as they did for so many years?
It seems so very tragic that the continuous cries for self-government or autonomy simply represented a beacon, a prominent signal for the PDP to make spurious promises to Tobagonians to unseat the then-ruling PNM. Undoubtedly, the PNM is “laughing all the way to the bank!”
A true leader must be open-minded and willing to listen to ideas and views of others, and not have the mistaken belief that one’s own understanding and perception are the most intelligent and best. Such egoistic conclusions are the bane of good governance.
Tobagonians elected the current administration based on the belief that it is best positioned to manage the affairs of Tobago for the betterment of its residents. Management of the economy and demonstrating accountability and transparency in its affairs must assume priority.
It is not too late for these two persons to meet alone and thrash out the issues that each seem to have, in the interests of Tobagonians. The Chief Secretary must rescind his pre-action protocol letters and the political leader of the PDP must issue a public apology for his statements and assertions.
Is this not the reason why the PDP was overwhelmingly voted into office? These two representatives who have been together for many years, with one common focus, must speak with a united voice based on total and full support of Tobagonians. Their recent ill-advised comments must not recur. It speaks of unadulterated ego.
Will ego continue to hold sway, or will maturity and good sense win the day?
Harjoon Heeralal
Carapichaima
